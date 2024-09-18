Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 5

Tennessee high school football continues this weekend as we enter Week 5 of the high school football season.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
*Games are on Friday, September 20, unless otherwise noted.
Cannon County
Cannon County at Fayetteville
Cheatham County
Cheatham Central at Fairview
harpeth at Waverly
Sycamore vs Stratford
Dickson County
Creek Wood at Whites creek
Dickson County at Kirkwood
Davidson County
Antioch at McGavock
Cane Ridge vs Stewarts Creek
East Nashville Magnet vs Liberty Creek
Glencliff at Maplewood
Hillsboro at Kenwood
Hunters Lane vs Henry County
James Lawson at Spring Hill
John Overton vs Ravenwood
Pearl Cohn vs Montgomery Central
Stratford at Sycamore
Whites Creek vs Creek Wood
Davidson Academy at St George’s Independent School
Donelson Christian Academy at Columbia Academy
Christ Presbyterian Academy vs Battle Ground Academy *Thursday, Sept 19
Ensworth vs Lipscomb Academy
Ezell-Harding vs Franklin Christian Academy
Father Ryan at Montgomery Bell Academy
Franklin Road Academy vs Clarksville Northwest
Goodpasture vs Pope John Paul II
Nashville Christian School at Mt Juliet Christian
Maury County
Columbia Central vs Lawrence County
Mt Pleasant at Summertown
Spring Hill vs James Lawson
Columbia Academy vs Donelson Christian Academy
Robertson County
East Robertson at Jo Byrns
Greenbrier vs Station Camp
Innovation Academy of Robertson County vs Bradley Central
Springfield vs Centennial
White House Heritage vs Forrest
Rutherford County
Blackman vs Oakland
Eagleville at Huntland
LaVergne vs Smyrna
Stewarts Creek at Cane Ridge
Rockvale vs Riverdale
Siegel vs Hendersonville
Middle Tennessee Christian School at Webb
Sumner County
Beech at Independence
Gallatin vs Warren County
Hendersonville at Siegel
Liberty Creek at East Nashville
Portland vs Clay County
Station Camp at Greenbrier
Westmoreland at Monterey
White House at Marshall County
Pope John Paul II at Goodpasture
Williamson County
Brentwood at Summit
Centennial at Springfield
Fairview vs Cheatham Central
Franklin vs Nolensville
Independence vs Beech
Page vs Coffee County
Ravenwood at John Overton
Spring Hill vs James Lawson
Battle Ground Academy at Christ Presbyterian Academy
Brentwood Academy at McCallie
Father Ryan at Montgomery Bell Academy
Franklin Christian Academy at Ensworth
Franklin Road Academy vs Northwest
Grace Christian Academy vs Clarksville Academy
Wilson County
Green Hill vs Lebanon
Mt Juliet at Cookeville
Watertown vs Cascade
Wilson Central at Shelbyville
Friendship Christian 1 vs Republic 0 (Forfeit)
Mt Juliet Christian vs Nashville Christian School
