Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 4

Tennessee high school football continues this weekend as we enter Week 4 of the high school football season.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

*Games are on Friday, September 13, unless otherwise noted.

Cannon County

Cannon County vs Forrest *Thursday, September 12

Cheatham County

Cheatham Co at White House Heritage

Harpeth at Mt Pleasant

Sycamore at East Robertson

Dickson County

Creek Wood vs Montgomery Central

Dickson Co at Gallatin

Davidson County

Antioch at Oakland

Glencliff vs Lawrence Co

Hillsboro vs Cane Ridge

Hunters Lane at Hendersonville

James Lawson at Centennial

John Overton vs McGavock

Maplewood at East Nashville

Pearl Cohn vs Pure Youth Academy

Stratford at Liberty Creek

Whites Creek vs White House

Christ Presbyterian Academy at Montgomery Bell Academy

Donelson Christian Academy at Providence Christian *Thursday, September 12

Davidson Academy at Battle Ground Academy

Ensworth at Knoxville Catholic

Ezell-Harding at Cornersville

Father Ryan at Brentwood Academy

Franklin Road Academy vs Goodpasture

Lipscomb Academy vs Baylor

Maury County

Columbia at Shelbyville

Mt Pleasant vs Harpeth

Spring Hill at Lincoln Co

Columbia Academy at Huntingdon



Robertson County

Greenbrier at Marshall Co

Innovation Academy of Robertson County vs MASE

Jo Byrnes at Gordonsville

Sycamore at East Robertson

Springfield at Station Camp

White House Heritage vs Cheatham Co

Rutherford County

Blackman vs Summit

Eagleville vs Collinwood

LaVergne vs Page

Oakland vs Antioch

Riverdale vs Germantown

Siegel at Coffee Co Central

Smyrna at Ravenwood

Stewarts Creek at Rockvale

Middle Tennessee Christian at Clarksville Academy

Providence Christian vs Donelson Christian Academy *Thursday, September 12

Sumner County

Beech at Portland

Gallatin vs Dickson Co

Hendersonville vs Hunters Lane

Liberty Creek vs Stratford

Station Camp vs Springfield

Westmoreland vs Jackson Co

White House at Whites Creek

Pope John Paul II vs Webb School

Williamson County

Brentwood at Henry Co

Centennial vs James Lawson

Fairview at Richland

Independence vs Franklin

Nolensville at Glencliff

Page at LaVergne

Ravenwood vs Smyrna

Spring Hill at Lincoln Co

Summit at Blackman

Battle Ground Academy vs Davidson Academy

Brentwood Academy vs Father Ryan

Christ Presbyterian Academy at Montgomery Bell Academy

Franklin Road Academy vs Goodpasture

Grace Christian Academy at Friendship Christian

Wilson County

Lebanon vs Cookeville

Mt Juliet vs Warren Co

Watertown at DeKalb Co

Wilson Central vs Green Hill

Friendship Christian vs Grace Christian Academy

Mt Juliet Christian vs Red Boiling Springs

