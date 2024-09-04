Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 3

Tennessee high school football continues this weekend as we enter Week 3 of the high school football season.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

*Games are on Friday, September 6, unless otherwise noted.

Cannon County

Cannon County vs Cheatham County

Cheatham County

Cheatham County at Cannon County

Harpeth vs Loretto

Sycamore vs Clarksville Academy

Dickson County

Dickson County vs Clarksville Northeast

Creek Wood at Pearl Cohn

Davidson County

Cane Ridge at Antioch

Hillsboro at Stewarts Creek

Hunters Lane at Columbia Academy

Stratford vs James Lawson *Thursday, Sept 5

John Overton at East Nashville Magnet

Maplewood at Spring Hill

McGavock at Nolensville

Pearl Cohn vs Creek Wood

Whites Creek vs Greenbrier

Christ Presbyterian Academy vs Pope John Paul II

Davidson Academy vs Portland

Donelson Christian Academy vs Tennessee Heat

Ensworth vs Osceola

Ezell-Harding vs Glencliff

Franklin Road Academy at Webb School

Goodpasture at Jackson Christian

Lipscomb Academy vs Briarcrest

Montgomery Bell Academy at Memphis University School

Nashville Christian at Battle Ground Academy

Maury County

Columbia vs Hunters Lane

Mt Pleasant at Waverly

Columbia Academy vs Friendship Christian



Robertson County

East Robertson vs Monterey

Greenbrier at Whites Creek

Jo Byrns vs Whitwell

Springfield vs Henry Co

White House Heritage vs Westmoreland

Innovation Academy of Robertson County at Grace baptist Academy

Rutherford County

Blackman at Ravenwood

Eagleville vs Moore Co

LaVergne at Wilson Central

Oakland vs Haywood

Riverdale at Beech

Rockvale at Tullahoma

Smyrna vs Siegel

Stewarts Creek vs Hillsboro

Middle Tennessee Christian School at Grace Christian Academy

Providence Christian vs Mt Juliet Christian

Sumner County

Beech vs Riverdale

Gallatin at Mt Juliet

Hendersonville at Brentwood

Liberty Creek vs Smith Co

Portland at Davidson Academy

Pope John Paul II at Christ Presbyterian Academy

Station Camp vs Marshall County

Westmoreland at White House Heritage

White House at Montgomery Central

Williamson County

Brentwood vs Hendersonville

Centennial vs Independence

Fairview vs Stewarts Creek

Nolensville vs McGavock

Ravenwood vs Blackman

Spring Hill vs Maplewood

Summit at Green Hill

Battle Ground Academy vs Nashville Christian

Brentwood Academy at Christian Brothers

Christ Presbyterian Academy vs Pope John Paul II

Franklin Road Academy at Webb School

Grace Christian Academy vs Middle Tennessee Christian School

Wilson County

Green Hill vs Summit

Lebanon at Warren County

Mt Juliet vs Gallatin

Watertown vs Sequatchie County

Wilson Central vs LaVergne

Friendship Christian at Columbia Academy

Mt Juliet Christian at Providence Christian

