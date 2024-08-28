Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 2

Tennessee high school football continues this weekend as we enter Week 2 of the high school football season.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
*Games are on Friday, August 30, unless otherwise noted
Cannon County
Cannon County vs Providence Christian Academy
Cheatham County
Cheatham County at Harpeth
Sycamore at James Lawson
Dickson County
Dickson County at Columbia Central
Creek Wood vs Lewis County
Davidson County
Antioch at Nolensville
Cane Ridge vs Ravenwood
East Nashville vs Kenwood
Glencliff vs RePublic
Hillsboro vs John Overton
Hunters Lane vs Mt. Juliet
James Lawson vs Sycamore
Maplewood at Battle Ground Academy
Pearl Cohn vs Christ Presbyterian Academy
Davidson Academy vs Lincoln Co.
Donelson Christian Academy at Friendship Christian
McGavock vs Stratford
Ezell-Harding at Clarksville Academy
Father Ryan vs Pope John Paul II
Franklin Road Academy vs Franklin
Goodpasture Christian vs Silverdale
Lipscomb Academy vs Thompson, AL *Thursday, Aug 29
Montgomery Bell Academy vs Ensworth
Nashville Christian at Robertson Innovation
Maury County
Columbia Central vs Dickson Co.
Mt. Pleasant vs Spring Hill
Columbia Academy vs Webb School
Robertson County
East Robertson at Houston Co.
Greenbrier at Portland
Jo Byrns vs Ballard Memorial, KY
Robertson Innovation vs Nashville Christian
Springfield vs Clarksville
White House Heritage at East Hickman
Rutherford County
Blackman vs Stewarts Creek
Eagleville at Community
LaVergne vs Siegel
Riverdale vs Henry Co.
Rockvale vs Smyrna
Middle Tennessee Christian vs The Master’s Academy, FL
Providence Christian at Cannon County
Sumner County
Beech vs Collierville
Gallatin vs Station Camp
Hendersonville at Clarksville Northeast
Liberty Creek vs White House
Portland vs Greenbrier
Pope John Paul II at Father Ryan
Westmoreland vs Clay Co.
Williamson County
Brentwood at Brentwood Academy
Centennial vs Summit
Fairview vs Waverly
Franklin at Franklin Road Academy
Nolensville vs Antioch
Page vs Independence
Ravenwood at Cane Ridge
Spring Hill at Mt. Pleasant
Battle Ground Academy vs Maplewood
Christ Presbyterian Academy at Pearl Cohn
Father Ryan vs Pope John Paul II
Franklin Christian Academy at Collinwood
Grace Christian Academy vs Trinity Christian
Wilson County
Green Hill at West Creek
Lebanon vs Upperman
Mt. Juliet at Hunters Lane
Watertown vs Gordonsville
Wilson Central at Clarksville Northwest
Friendship Christian vs Donelson Christian Academy
Mt. Juliet Christian vs Lookout Valley
