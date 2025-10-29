Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 11

It’s Week 11 (and the final week of regular season play) of the Tennessee high school football season. Check out the schedule for Week 11 below.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.
*Games are played this week on Thursday, October 30 and Friday, October 31. Games are on Friday, October 31 unless otherwise noted.
Cannon County
Trousdale Co. at Cannon Co. (Thu)
Cheatham County
Harpeth at Camden (Thu)
Sycamore at Cheatham Co. (Thu)
Davidson County
CPA at McCallie
Father Ryan at Christian Brothers (Thu)
FRA 1, Columbia Academy 0
Hillsboro at Centennial (Thu)
Cane Ridge at Clarksville (Thu)
Whites Creek at Cumberland Co.
Ezell-Harding at DCA
East Robertson at East Nashville (Thu)
MBA at Ensworth
Warren Co. at Glencliff
Goodpasture at Hunters Lane (Thu)
Davidson Academy at JPII (Thu)
James Lawson at Lawrence Co. (Thu)
Brentwood Academy at Lipscomb Academy
Nashville Overton at McGavock (Thu)
Friendship Christian at Nashville Christian
Liberty Creek at Pearl Cohn (Thu)
Antioch at Rossview (Thu)
Maplewood at Stratford (Thu)
Dickson County
Kenwood at Dickson Co.
Creek Wood at Marshall Co. (Thu)
Maury County
Zion Christian at Providence Academy
Hickman Co. at Battle Creek (Thu)
Mt. Pleasant at Loretto (Thu)
Spring Hill at Montgomery Central (Thu)
Columbia at Tullahoma
Robertson County
Jo Byrns at Clay Co. (Thu)
East Robertson at East Nashville (Thu)
West Creek at Greenbrier (Thu)
Robertson Innovation at Red Boiling Springs
White House at Springfield (Thu)
WH Heritage at Westmoreland
Rutherford County
Rockvale at Blackman (Thu)
Eagleville at Fayetteville
Providence Christian at MTCS
Riverdale at Oakland (Thu)
LaVergne at Siegel (Thu)
Stewarts Creek at Smyrna (Thu)
Sumner County
Hendersonville at Beech
Wilson Central at Gallatin (Thu)
Davidson Academy at JPII (Thu)
Liberty Creek at Pearl Cohn (Thu)
White House at Springfield (Thu)
Portland at Station Camp
WH Heritage at Westmoreland
Williamson County
CPA at McCallie
Father Ryan at Christian Brothers (Thu)
Franklin Grace at BGA (Thu)
Hillsboro at Centennial (Thu)
MBA at Ensworth
Waverly at Fairview (Thu)
Cordova at Franklin
Scotts Hill at Franklin Christian
Brentwood Academy at Lipscomb Academy
Spring Hill at Montgomery Central (Thu)
Nolensville at Page (Thu)
Brentwood at Ravenwood (Thu)
Independence at Summit (Thu)
Wilson County
Mt. Juliet Christian at Clarksville Academy (Thu)
Wilson Central at Gallatin (Thu)
Cookeville at Lebanon (Thu)
Green Hill at Mt. Juliet (Thu)
Friendship Christian at Nashville Christian
Forrest at Watertown
