Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 10

Middle Tennessee high school football week 10 is here, and as the playoff picture takes shape we have the full schedule right here.
The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Games will be played on Friday, October 21, unless otherwise noted.
Cheatham
Cheatham Co. at Waverly
Harpeth at Hickman Co.
Fairview at Sycamore
Davidson
Nashville Overton at Antioch
Dickson Co. at Cane Ridge
Glencliff at Creek Wood
Mt. Juliet at Hillsboro
Lawrence Co. at Hillwood
Hunters Lane at White Co.
Stratford at Davidson Academy
Clarksville at Maplewood
Lipscomb Academy at CPA
Baylor at MBA
BGA at FRA
Brentwood Academy at Ensworth (Thu)
Dickson
Dickson Co. at Cane Ridge
Maury
Mt. Pleasant at Spring Hill
Robertson
Stewart Co. at White House Heritage
Portland at Springfield
Ezell-Harding at Jo Byrns
Tullahoma at Greenbrier
Forrest at East Robertson (Thu)
Rutherford
Cookeville at Blackman
Collinwood at Eagleville
LaVergne at Centennial
Wayne Co. at MTCS
Liberty Creek at Oakland
Riverdale at East Nashville
Coffee Co. at Rockvale
Siegel at Lincoln Co.
Sumner
Brentwood at Beech
Lebanon at Gallatin
Rossview at Hendersonville
Green Hill at Station Camp
Westmoreland at White House
Ravenwood at Pope John Paul
Wilson
Wilson Central at Stewarts Creek
Livingston Academy at Watertown
Franklin Grace at DCA
Williamson
Brentwood Academy at Ensworth (Thu) *
Nolensville at Franklin
Independence at Page
Shelbyville at Summit