Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 10

It’s Week 10 of the Tennessee high school football season. Check out the schedule for Week 10 below.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.
*Games are played on October 24, unless otherwise noted. Due to fall break, several teams are not playing this week.
Cheatham County
Cheatham Co. at Fairview
Waverly at Harpeth
WH Heritage at Sycamore
Davidson County
Ensworth at Baylor
CPA at Knoxville Catholic
MBA at McCallie
DCA at Trinity Christian
Glencliff at Battle Creek
Antioch at Clarksville
Davidson Academy at Columbia Academy
Houston Co. at East Nashville
Brentwood Academy at Father Ryan
FRA at Franklin Grace
BGA at Goodpasture
Station Camp at Hunters Lane
Centennial at James Lawson
Briarcrest at Lipscomb Academy
Cane Ridge at McGavock
Ezell-Harding at Nashville Christian
Hillsboro at Page
White House at Pearl Cohn
Nashville Overton at West Creek
Maplewood at Westmoreland
Stratford at Whites Creek
Dickson County
Dickson Co. at Clarksville Northeast
Montgomery Central at Creek Wood
Maury County
Glencliff at Battle Creek
Davidson Academy at Columbia Academy
Columbia at JPII
Mt. Pleasant at Lewis Co.
Spring Hill at Marshall Co.
Eagleville at Zion Christian
Robertson County
Greenwood, KY at East Robertson
Springfield at Greenbrier
Whitwell at Jo Byrns (Thu)
Clay Co. at Robertson Innovation
WH Heritage at Sycamore
Rutherford County
Providence Christian at Concord Christian
Stewarts Creek at Oakland
Riverdale at Rockvale
Blackman at Siegel
LaVergne at Smyrna
Eagleville at Zion Christian
Sumner County
Portland at Beech
Lebanon at Gallatin
Station Camp at Hunters Lane
Columbia at JPII
Watertown at Liberty Creek
White House at Pearl Cohn
Hendersonville at Shelbyville (Thu)
Maplewood at Westmoreland
Williamson County
Ensworth at Baylor
CPA at Knoxville Catholic
Cheatham Co. at Fairview
Brentwood Academy at Father Ryan
Summit at Franklin
Clarksville Academy at Franklin Christian
FRA at Franklin Grace
BGA at Goodpasture
Brentwood at Independence
Centennial at James Lawson
Spring Hill at Marshall Co.
Rossview at Nolensville
Hillsboro at Page
Coffee Co. at Ravenwood
Riverdale at Rockvale
Wilson County
Lebanon at Gallatin
Watertown at Liberty Creek
Cookeville at Mt. Juliet
Friendship Christian at Mt. Juliet Christian
Green Hill at Wilson Central
