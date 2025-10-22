Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 10

It’s Week 10 of the Tennessee high school football season. Check out the schedule for Week 10 below.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.

*Games are played on October 24, unless otherwise noted. Due to fall break, several teams are not playing this week.

Cheatham County

Cheatham Co. at Fairview

Waverly at Harpeth

WH Heritage at Sycamore

Davidson County

Ensworth at Baylor

CPA at Knoxville Catholic

MBA at McCallie

DCA at Trinity Christian

Glencliff at Battle Creek

Antioch at Clarksville

Davidson Academy at Columbia Academy

Houston Co. at East Nashville

Brentwood Academy at Father Ryan

FRA at Franklin Grace

BGA at Goodpasture

Station Camp at Hunters Lane

Centennial at James Lawson

Briarcrest at Lipscomb Academy

Cane Ridge at McGavock

Ezell-Harding at Nashville Christian

Hillsboro at Page

White House at Pearl Cohn

Nashville Overton at West Creek

Maplewood at Westmoreland

Stratford at Whites Creek

Dickson County

Dickson Co. at Clarksville Northeast

Montgomery Central at Creek Wood

Maury County

Glencliff at Battle Creek

Davidson Academy at Columbia Academy

Columbia at JPII

Mt. Pleasant at Lewis Co.

Spring Hill at Marshall Co.

Eagleville at Zion Christian

Robertson County

Greenwood, KY at East Robertson

Springfield at Greenbrier

Whitwell at Jo Byrns (Thu)

Clay Co. at Robertson Innovation

WH Heritage at Sycamore

Rutherford County

Providence Christian at Concord Christian

Stewarts Creek at Oakland

Riverdale at Rockvale

Blackman at Siegel

LaVergne at Smyrna

Eagleville at Zion Christian

Sumner County

Portland at Beech

Lebanon at Gallatin

Station Camp at Hunters Lane

Columbia at JPII

Watertown at Liberty Creek

White House at Pearl Cohn

Hendersonville at Shelbyville (Thu)

Maplewood at Westmoreland

Williamson County

Ensworth at Baylor

CPA at Knoxville Catholic

Cheatham Co. at Fairview

Brentwood Academy at Father Ryan

Summit at Franklin

Clarksville Academy at Franklin Christian

FRA at Franklin Grace

BGA at Goodpasture

Brentwood at Independence

Centennial at James Lawson

Spring Hill at Marshall Co.

Rossview at Nolensville

Hillsboro at Page

Coffee Co. at Ravenwood

Riverdale at Rockvale

Wilson County

Lebanon at Gallatin

Watertown at Liberty Creek

Cookeville at Mt. Juliet

Friendship Christian at Mt. Juliet Christian

Green Hill at Wilson Central

