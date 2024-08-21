Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 1

It’s finally here. Tennessee high school football week 1 has arrived, and we have the full schedule right here.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
*Games are on Friday, unless otherwise noted
Cannon County
Cannon County High at Monterey High
Cheatham County
Cheatham County Central at James Lawson
Harpeth vs White House Heritage
Sycamore at Kirkwood
Dickson County
Creek Wood at Dickson County
Davidson County
Antioch at Lebanon
Cane Ridge vs Mt Juliet
East Nashville Magnet vs Pope John Paul II
Glencliff vs Stratford
Hillsboro at McGavock
Hunters Lane vs Maplewood
James Lawson vs Cheatham County Central
John Overton vs Father Ryan
Pearl Cohn at MBA
Whites Creek vs Wooddale
Christ Presbyterian Academy vs Brentwood Academy * Saturday, August 24
Davidson Academy at Nashville Christian
Donelson Christian Academy vs Ezell-Harding
Franklin Road Academy at Kenwood
Goodpasture Christian vs Evangelical Christian
Lipscomb Academy vs First Academy *Thursday, Aug 22
Maury County
Columbia Central at Marshall Co
Mt Pleasant vs Wayne Co
Spring Hill at Summit
Columbia Cademy at Middle Tennessee Christian
Robertson County
East Robertson vs Liberty Creek
Greenbrier vs Springfield
Jo Byrns at McEwen
Innovation Academy of Robertson County vs KIPP Memphis Collegiate School
Rutherford County
Blackman at Brentwood
Eagleville at Providence Christian *Thursday, Aug 22
LaVergne at West Creek
Oakland at Independence
Riverdale at Smyrna
Rockvale vs Nolensville
Siegel vs Shelbyville Central
Stewarts Creek vs Tullahoma
Middle Tennessee Christian vs Columbia Academy
Sumner County
Beech at Station Camp
Gallatin at Hendersonville
Liberty Creek at East Robertson
White House Heritage at Harpeth
Pope John Paul II at Nashville Christian
Portland at White House *Thursday, Aug 22
Westmoreland at Macon* Saturday, Aug 24
Williamson County
Brentwood vs Blackman
Centennial at Franklin
Fairview vs East Hickman
Independence vs Oakland
Nolensville at Rockvale
Page vs Giles Co
Ravenwood at Alcoa
Spring Hill at Summit
Battleground Academy vs Webb School
Brentwood Academy at Christ Presbyterian Academy *Saturday, Aug 24
Father Ryan at John Overton
Franklin Christian Academy vs TN Heat
Franklin Road Academy at Kenwood
Wilson County
Green Hill vs Northeast
Lebanon vs Antioch
Mt Juliet at Cane Ridge
Watertown at Forrest
Wilson Central vs Rossview
Friendship Christian vs Clarksville
Mt Juliet Christian vs RePublic *Thursday, Aug 22
