Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Quarterfinal, Semifinal Round of Playoffs

Andrea Hinds
Tennessee high school football playoffs continue this week with the Quarterfinal Round for Division I, Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A and the Semifinal Round for Division II Class A, Class AA and Class AAA.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.

Games are played on Friday, November 21, unless otherwise noted.

Davidson County

CPA at Brentwood Academy
Lausanne at FRA
Trinity Christian at Nashville Christian
Pearl Cohn at Marshal Co.
East Nashville at Milan

Robertson County

Maryville at Blackman
Springfield at South Gibson
East Robertson at Huntingdon

Rutherford County

USJ at Providence Christian
Green Hill at Oakland

Sumner County

Beech at Page

Williamson County

CPA at Brentwood Academy
BGA at Boyd Buchanan
Lausanne at FRA
Ravenwood at Whitehaven
Centennial at Henry Co.
Beech at Page

Wilson County

Green Hill at Oakland

