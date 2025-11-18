Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Quarterfinal, Semifinal Round of Playoffs

Tennessee high school football playoffs continue this week with the Quarterfinal Round for Division I, Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A and the Semifinal Round for Division II Class A, Class AA and Class AAA.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.

Games are played on Friday, November 21, unless otherwise noted.

Davidson County

CPA at Brentwood Academy

Lausanne at FRA

Trinity Christian at Nashville Christian

Pearl Cohn at Marshal Co.

East Nashville at Milan

Robertson County

Maryville at Blackman

Springfield at South Gibson

East Robertson at Huntingdon

Rutherford County

USJ at Providence Christian

Green Hill at Oakland

Sumner County

Beech at Page

Williamson County

BGA at Boyd Buchanan

Ravenwood at Whitehaven

Centennial at Henry Co.

Wilson County

