Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week Two

The Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs are in round two, and we have your full schedule right here so you don’t miss any of the action.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Games will be played on Friday, November 4th, unless otherwise noted.
Cheatham County
N/A
Davidson County
Clarksville at Cane Ridge
CPA at Lausanne
Christian Brothers at MBA
FRA at Chattanooga Christian
McCallie at Ensworth
Silverdale at Lipscomb Academy
Dickson County
N/A
Maury County
Riverside at Mt. Pleasant
Robertson County
Springfield at Munford
Bledsoe Co. at East Robertson
Rutherford County
Blackman at Coffee Co.
MTCS at Jackson Christian
Lebanon at Oakland
Smyrna at Beech
Sumner County
Smyrna at Beech
Portland at Henry Co.
Westmoreland at Tyner
Pope John Paul at Brentwood Academy
Wilson County
Page at Mt. Juliet
Lebanon at Oakland
DCA at Friendship Christian
Williamson County
Pope John Paul at Brentwood Academy
Brentwood at Bartlett
Fairview at Smith Co.
White Co. at Nolensville
Page at Mt. Juliet