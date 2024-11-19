Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week 3

The Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs are underway and we’ve got this Friday’s schedule for our coverage area below. This is the Quarterfinal Round for Division 1, Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A. This is the Semifinal Round for Division II, Class A, Class AA and Class AAA.

The schedule below is from TSSAA. All games take place Friday, November 15, unless otherwise noted. We cover the following counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.

2A – Quarterfinals

Westmoreland at Marion Co

3A – Quarterfinals

White House Heritage vs East Nashville

4A – Quarterfinals

Pearl Cohn vs Marshall Co

5A – Quarterfinals

Page vs Shelbyville

Beech vs Springfield

6A – Quarterfinals

Oakland vs Riverdale

Ravenwood vs Stewarts Creek

Division II A – Semifinals

Nashville Christian at Jackson Christian

Columbia Academy vs Donelson Christian Academy

Division II AA – Semifinals

Franklin Road Academy vs Battle Ground Academy

Christ Presbyterian Academy vs Boyd Buchanan

Division II AAA – Semifinals

Brentwood Academy at Baylor

Ensworth vs McCallie

