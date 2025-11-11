Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week 2

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Tennessee high school football playoffs are underway! Check out the schedule for week 2 of the playoffs below.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.

Games are played on Friday, November 14, unless otherwise noted.

Stay up-to-date with scores on game night with our Live Scoreboard.

Cheatham County

Sycamore at Covington

Davidson County

East Nashville at Fairley
Maplewood at Melrose
Crockett Co. at Pearl Cohn
Antioch at Collierville
DCA at USJ
Jackson Christian at Nashville Christian
Silverdale at FRA
CPA at Ensworth
MBA at Brentwood Academy

Maury County

Mt. Pleasant at Milan
Spring Hill at South Gibson
Knoxville Central at Columbia

Robertson County

Jo Byrns at Coalfield
Peabody at East Robertson
Lexington at Springfield

Rutherford County

Eagleville at M. Middle College
Blackman at Dobyns Bennett
Riverdale at Maryville
Bradley Central at Oakland
Friendship Christian at Providence Christian
MTCS at Trinity Christian

Sumner County

Westmoreland at Westview
Munford at Beech

Williamson County

Dyersburg at Fairview
Kirkwood at Page
Nolensville at Henry Co.
Centennial at Memphis Central
Independence at Whitehaven
Houston at Ravenwood
Brentwood at Southwind
Franklin Grace at Boyd Buchanan
BGA at Knoxville Grace
Wilson County

Science Hill at Green Hill
