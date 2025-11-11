Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week 2

Tennessee high school football playoffs are underway! Check out the schedule for week 2 of the playoffs below.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.

Games are played on Friday, November 14, unless otherwise noted.

Stay up-to-date with scores on game night with our Live Scoreboard .

Cheatham County

Sycamore at Covington

Davidson County

East Nashville at Fairley

Maplewood at Melrose

Crockett Co. at Pearl Cohn

Antioch at Collierville

DCA at USJ

Jackson Christian at Nashville Christian

Silverdale at FRA

CPA at Ensworth

MBA at Brentwood Academy

Maury County

Mt. Pleasant at Milan

Spring Hill at South Gibson

Knoxville Central at Columbia

Robertson County

Jo Byrns at Coalfield

Peabody at East Robertson

Lexington at Springfield

Rutherford County

Eagleville at M. Middle College

Blackman at Dobyns Bennett

Riverdale at Maryville

Bradley Central at Oakland

Friendship Christian at Providence Christian

MTCS at Trinity Christian

Sumner County

Westmoreland at Westview

Munford at Beech

Williamson County

Dyersburg at Fairview

Kirkwood at Page

Nolensville at Henry Co.

Centennial at Memphis Central

Independence at Whitehaven

Houston at Ravenwood

Brentwood at Southwind

Franklin Grace at Boyd Buchanan

BGA at Knoxville Grace

Wilson County

Science Hill at Green Hill

