Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week 2

The Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs are underway and we’ve got the schedule for Week 2 for schools in our coverage area.

The schedule below is from TSSAA. All games take place Friday, November 15, unless otherwise noted. We cover the following counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.

1A

Eagleville at McKenzie

2A

Westmoreland vs Monterey
East Robertson at Marion Co

3A

East Nashville vs Sycamore
White House Heritage vs Liberty Creek

4A

Station Camp at Marshall Co
Pearl Cohn at Chester Co

5A

Nolensville at Shelbyville
Page vs Centennial
Beech vs Southwind
Hendersonville at Southwind
Springfield at Henry Co

6A

Oakland vs Mt Juliet
Riverdale vs Blackman
Stewarts Creek vs Brentwood
Ravenwood vs Franklin

Division II A

Grace Christian Academy vs Jackson Christian
Nashville Christian vs Middle Tennessee Christian School
Friendship Christian vs Donelson Christian Academy
Columbia Academy vs Trinity Christian

Division II AA

Battle Ground Academy at USJ
Franklin Road Academy at Silverdale
Christ Presbyterian Academy vs Knoxville Grace

Division II AAA

Father Ryan vs Brentwood Academy
Ensworth vs Montgomery Bell Academy

