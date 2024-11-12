Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week 2

The Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs are underway and we’ve got the schedule for Week 2 for schools in our coverage area.

The schedule below is from TSSAA. All games take place Friday, November 15, unless otherwise noted. We cover the following counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.

1A

Eagleville at McKenzie

2A

Westmoreland vs Monterey

East Robertson at Marion Co

3A

East Nashville vs Sycamore

White House Heritage vs Liberty Creek

4A

Station Camp at Marshall Co

Pearl Cohn at Chester Co

5A

Nolensville at Shelbyville

Page vs Centennial

Beech vs Southwind

Hendersonville at Southwind

Springfield at Henry Co

6A

Oakland vs Mt Juliet

Riverdale vs Blackman

Stewarts Creek vs Brentwood

Ravenwood vs Franklin

Division II A

Grace Christian Academy vs Jackson Christian

Nashville Christian vs Middle Tennessee Christian School

Friendship Christian vs Donelson Christian Academy

Columbia Academy vs Trinity Christian

Division II AA

Battle Ground Academy at USJ

Franklin Road Academy at Silverdale

Christ Presbyterian Academy vs Knoxville Grace

Division II AAA

Father Ryan vs Brentwood Academy

Ensworth vs Montgomery Bell Academy

