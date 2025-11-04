Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week 1

The Tennessee high school football season playoffs begin this week! Check out the schedule for week 1 of the playoffs

On game night, keep up with the scores by checking our Live Scoreboard.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.

Games are played on Friday, November 7th, unless otherwise noted.

Cannon County

Grundy Co. at Cannon Co.

Cheatham County

Sycamore at WH Heritage

Davidson County

Father Ryan at McCallie
Davidson Academy at Lausanne
Shelbyville at Antioch
James Lawson at Beech
Providence Academy at DCA
Adamsville at East Nashville
Lakeway Christian at FRA
CAK at Goodpasture
CPA at Lipscomb Academy
MUS at MBA
Battle Creek at Pearl Cohn
Cane Ridge at Ravenwood
Maplewood at Waverly
Stratford at Fairview
Ensworth – BYE
Nashville Christian – BYE

Dickson County

Creek Wood at Springfield
Dickson Co. at Memphis Central

Maury County

East Hamilton at Columbia
East Hickman at Mt. Pleasant
Battle Creek at Pearl Cohn
White House at Spring Hill

Robertson County

Robertson Innovation at Sale Creek
Riverside at East Robertson
Whitwell at Jo Byrns
Creek Wood at Springfield
Sycamore at WH Heritage

Rutherford County

Gallatin at Blackman
Smyrna at Green Hill
Riverdale at Lebanon
Eagleville at McEwen
Chattanooga Grace at MTCS
Cookeville at Oakland
Providence Christian – BYE

Sumner County

James Lawson at Beech
Gallatin at Blackman
Liberty Creek at Marshall Co.
Portland at Nolensville
Hendersonville at Page
Centennial at Station Camp
Camden at Westmoreland
White House at Spring Hill
JPII at Boyd Buchanan

Williamson County

Father Ryan at McCallie
Franklin Grace at Northpoint Christian
Notre Dame at BGA
Rossview at Brentwood
Independence at Clarksville
Stratford at Fairview
Lakeway Christian at FRA
CPA at Lipscomb Academy
Portland at Nolensville
Hendersonville at Page
Cane Ridge at Ravenwood
White House at Spring Hill
Centennial at Station Camp
Franklin Christian at Trinity Christian
Ensworth – BYE
Brentwood Academy – BYE

Wilson County

Tipton-Rosemark at Friendship Christian
Smyrna at Green Hill
Riverdale at Lebanon
Watertown at Tyner

