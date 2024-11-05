Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week 1

By
Andrea Hinds
-

The Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs are here. We have the full weekend schedule right here so you can stay up to date on all the Mid-State action during one of the most exciting times of the year.

The schedule below is from TSSAA. All games take place Friday, November 8, unless otherwise noted. We cover the following counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.

1A

Jo Byrnes at Whitwell
Eagleville vs Houston County

2A

Westmoreland vs Cannon County
East Robertson vs Fayetteville

3A

Watertown at Chattanooga Central
East Nasvhille vs Cheatham County
Sycamore vs Stratford
Liberty Creek vs Fairview
White House Heritage vs Maplewood

4A

Station Camp at Jackson North Side
Pearl Cohn vs South Gibson
Creek Wood at Chester County

5A

Hillsboro at Shelbyville
Nolensville vs Tullahoma
Centennial at Lincoln County
Page vs Columbia
Beech vs Brighton
Hendersonville at Southwind
Springfield at Munford

6A

Oakland vs Lebanon
Mt Juliet vs Coffee County
Riverdale vs Cookeville
Green Hill vs Blackman
Stewarts Creek vs Independence
Brentwood vs Smyrna
Antioch vs Franklin
Ravenwood vs Cane Ridge
Dickson County at Houston

Division II A

Providence Christian vs Grace Christian Academy
Middle Tennessee Christian School vs Fayette Academy
Donelson Christian Academy vs Tipton-Rosenmark
Columbia Academy vs King’s Academy
Nashville Christian – BYE
Friendship Christian – BYE

Division II AA

Battle Ground Academy vs Knoxville Webb
Franklin Road Academy vs Chattanooga Christian
Christ Presbyterian Academy vs CAK
Davidson Academy at Boyd Buchanan
Pope John Paul II at Lausanne

Division II AAA

Montgomery Bell Academy vs Briarcrest
Brentwood Academy – BYE
Father Ryan – BYE
Ensworth – BYE

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here