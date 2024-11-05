Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week 1

The Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs are here. We have the full weekend schedule right here so you can stay up to date on all the Mid-State action during one of the most exciting times of the year.
The schedule below is from TSSAA. All games take place Friday, November 8, unless otherwise noted. We cover the following counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.
1A
Jo Byrnes at Whitwell
Eagleville vs Houston County
2A
Westmoreland vs Cannon County
East Robertson vs Fayetteville
3A
Watertown at Chattanooga Central
East Nasvhille vs Cheatham County
Sycamore vs Stratford
Liberty Creek vs Fairview
White House Heritage vs Maplewood
4A
Station Camp at Jackson North Side
Pearl Cohn vs South Gibson
Creek Wood at Chester County
5A
Hillsboro at Shelbyville
Nolensville vs Tullahoma
Centennial at Lincoln County
Page vs Columbia
Beech vs Brighton
Hendersonville at Southwind
Springfield at Munford
6A
Oakland vs Lebanon
Mt Juliet vs Coffee County
Riverdale vs Cookeville
Green Hill vs Blackman
Stewarts Creek vs Independence
Brentwood vs Smyrna
Antioch vs Franklin
Ravenwood vs Cane Ridge
Dickson County at Houston
Division II A
Providence Christian vs Grace Christian Academy
Middle Tennessee Christian School vs Fayette Academy
Donelson Christian Academy vs Tipton-Rosenmark
Columbia Academy vs King’s Academy
Nashville Christian – BYE
Friendship Christian – BYE
Division II AA
Battle Ground Academy vs Knoxville Webb
Franklin Road Academy vs Chattanooga Christian
Christ Presbyterian Academy vs CAK
Davidson Academy at Boyd Buchanan
Pope John Paul II at Lausanne
Division II AAA
Montgomery Bell Academy vs Briarcrest
Brentwood Academy – BYE
Father Ryan – BYE
Ensworth – BYE
