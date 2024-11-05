Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week 1

The Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs are here. We have the full weekend schedule right here so you can stay up to date on all the Mid-State action during one of the most exciting times of the year.

The schedule below is from TSSAA. All games take place Friday, November 8, unless otherwise noted. We cover the following counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.

1A

Jo Byrnes at Whitwell

Eagleville vs Houston County

2A

Westmoreland vs Cannon County

East Robertson vs Fayetteville

3A

Watertown at Chattanooga Central

East Nasvhille vs Cheatham County

Sycamore vs Stratford

Liberty Creek vs Fairview

White House Heritage vs Maplewood

4A

Station Camp at Jackson North Side

Pearl Cohn vs South Gibson

Creek Wood at Chester County

5A

Hillsboro at Shelbyville

Nolensville vs Tullahoma

Centennial at Lincoln County

Page vs Columbia

Beech vs Brighton

Hendersonville at Southwind

Springfield at Munford

6A

Oakland vs Lebanon

Mt Juliet vs Coffee County

Riverdale vs Cookeville

Green Hill vs Blackman

Stewarts Creek vs Independence

Brentwood vs Smyrna

Antioch vs Franklin

Ravenwood vs Cane Ridge

Dickson County at Houston

Division II A

Providence Christian vs Grace Christian Academy

Middle Tennessee Christian School vs Fayette Academy

Donelson Christian Academy vs Tipton-Rosenmark

Columbia Academy vs King’s Academy

Nashville Christian – BYE

Friendship Christian – BYE

Division II AA

Battle Ground Academy vs Knoxville Webb

Franklin Road Academy vs Chattanooga Christian

Christ Presbyterian Academy vs CAK

Davidson Academy at Boyd Buchanan

Pope John Paul II at Lausanne

Division II AAA

Montgomery Bell Academy vs Briarcrest

Brentwood Academy – BYE

Father Ryan – BYE

Ensworth – BYE

