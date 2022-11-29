Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – 2022 Championship Week

It’s finally here. Championship week has arrived, and we have the full schedule right here of Middle Tennessee schools.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Division I Class 3A

East Nashville vs Alcoa

December 2nd, 11:00am

Division I Class 4A

Pearl-Cohn vs Anderson County

December 3rd, 11:00am

Division I Class 5A

Page vs Knox West

December 2nd, 7:00pm

Division I Class 6A

Beech vs Oakland

December 3rd, 7:00pm

Division II Class A

Friendship Christian vs Nashville Christian

December 1st, 3:00pm

Division II Class AA

CPA at Lipscomb Academy

December 1st, 11:00am

Division II Class AAA

Baylor at MBA

December 1st, 7:00pm