Middle Tennessee High School Football Playoff Scores – Division I Semifinals

Middle Tennessee high school football is nearing the end as playoffs continued this week with the Semifinal Round for Division I, Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A taking place on Friday, November 28th. Championship games will take place in Chattanooga, December 4 – 6, 2025.

We have included all scores from the Division I Semifinal games (scores from TSSAA):

Division I, Class 1A

South Pittsburg 35, Coalfield 7

McKenzie 39, Fayetteville 0

Division I, Class 2A

Marion Co. 33, Eagleton 14

Huntingdon 35, Milan 34

Division I, Class 3A

Gatlinburg-Pittman 23, Tyner 20

Westview 40, Covington 34

Division I, Class 4A

Alcoa 35, Greeneville 7

Pearl Cohn 42, South Gibson 28

Division I, Class 5A

Sevier Co 49, Knoxville Halls 13

Page 43, Centennial 21

Division I, Class 6A

Oakland 42, Blackman 14

Ravenwood 28, Southwind 25

