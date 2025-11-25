Middle Tennessee High School Football Playoff Schedule – Division I Semifinals

Middle Tennessee high school football is nearing the end as playoffs continue this week with the Semifinal Round for Division I, Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A. Championship games will take place in Chattanooga, December 4 – 6, 2025.
We have included the full Division I schedule below from TSSAA. Games are played on Friday, November 28.
Division I, Class 1A
South Pittsburg at Coalfield
Fayetteville at McKenzie
Division I, Class 2A
Marion Co. at Eagleton
Huntingdon at Milan
Division I, Class 3A
Tyner at Gatlinburg-Pittman
Covington at Westview
Division I, Class 4A
Alcoa at Greeneville
South Gibson at Pearl Cohn
Division I, Class 5A
Knoxville Halls at Sevier Co
Centennial at Page
Division I, Class 6A
Blackman at Oakland
Southwind at Ravenwood
Stay up to date on game night with our Live Scoreboard.
Championships have already been set for Division II and they are:
Division II, Class A
Thursday, December 4, 3pm
Nashville Christian vs USJ
Division II, Class AA
Thursday, December 4, 11am
BGA vs FRA
Division II, Class AAA
Thursday, December 4, 7pm
Brentwood Academy vs Baylor
