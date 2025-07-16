Middle Tennessee Heat Advisory 7-17-2025

Heat Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 1130 AM CDT Wed Jul 16 2025 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>062-075-093>095-170500- /O.NEW.KOHX.HT.Y.0002.250717T1700Z-250718T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Bedford-Wayne-Lawrence- Giles- Including the cities of South Carthage, Springfield, New Johnsonville, Pulaski, Centerville, Waverly, Hohenwald, Shelbyville, Linden, Nashville, Smyrna, Waynesboro, Murfreesboro, Dover, Lewisburg, Clarksville, Hartsville, Ashland City, Lobelville, Gordonsville, Mount Juliet, La Vergne, Lafayette, Columbia, Clifton, Brentwood, Hendersonville, McEwen, Franklin, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee Ridge, Kingston Springs, Carthage, Dickson, Goodlettsville, Gallatin, Lebanon, and Erin 1130 AM CDT Wed Jul 16 2025 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.