Middle Tennessee-Filmed Nicole Kidman Movie Set to Release on Amazon Prime Video Soon

It’s been two years since we shared the news that Nicole Kidman would be filming an upcoming feature for Amazon Studios called Holland, Michigan.

While some of the film took place in Holland, Michigan, Middle Tennessee was the location for a good portion of the filming. Cities used in the film include Spring Hill, Worldwide Stages, Nashville, Springfield, Old Hickory, Clarksville, and Hermitage.

Amazon Prime Video shared more about the movie in a release stating, “Nicole Kidman unravels a murder-mystery in Prime Video’s upcoming thriller Holland – formerly titled Holland, Michigan – the brand new movie from director Mimi Cave (Fresh).”

Amazon compared the thriller to a Hitchcock movie. Holland will be released on March 27, 2025. Viewers received a first look at the SXSW event on March 9th. Watch the trailer below.

