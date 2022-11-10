Middle Tennessee Electric, Tennessee Environmental Council to Break Ground on Pollinator Habitat

Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) and Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) are partnering to establish a one-acre native pollinator habitat at MTE’s solar field in College Grove. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Monday, Nov. 14, at noon.

MTE commissioned its 1-megawatt solar field in College Grove, TN in November of 2016. It allows MTE members to participate in renewable energy programs without the expense and effort needed to build their own solar PV systems.

Pollinator habitat projects are important because populations of many pollinator species like bees, butterflies and bats have been negatively impacted by habitat loss due to a variety of factors. The goal of this project is to increase the property’s biological diversity and ecological health while demonstrating the beauty and value of creating dedicated pollinator habitats. Existing tame grasses will be replaced with native plants targeted to benefit pollinators and certain wildlife species.

This project is part of TEC’s Generate Some Buzz program, which aims to engage thousands of Tennesseans in creating new pollinator habitats. These habitats are essentially large, colorful wildflower gardens that provide food and shelter for native pollinator insect species. So far, the project has established 161,405 square feet of pollinator habitats across the state.

“Pollinator species play an important role in pollinating crops that Americans rely on for the majority of their food,” said Chris Jones, MTE President/CEO. “MTE is excited to contribute to the wonderful work our friends at Tennessee Environmental Council are doing to support wildlife and protect our natural habitat for future generations.”

“This is something any landowner in Tennessee can do at their home, farm or commercial property to support native pollinator species while beautifying their properties,” said Jeffrey Barrie, CEO of Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC), who is coordinating the effort. “We are pleased MTE is showcasing what is possible with this beneficial land-use practice.”

For more information about Tennessee Environmental Council and its Generate Some Buzz program, visit tectn.org.