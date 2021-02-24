Middle Tennessee Electric Suspends Collections Due to Winter Storm

Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) announced Sunday it would continue to suspend disconnections until March 2 as the area rebounds from recent winter storms.

MTE encourages members to reach out if they are having trouble paying their bill. Contact MTE at 877-777-9020 or through the online portal at mtemc.com to learn more about options for assistance. For those members not on traditional payment programs, such as prepay, there are options the cooperative can provide.

MTE’s electric grid proved strong through the menacing storms. When outages did occur, the line crews were quick to respond to repair the damaged lines. As a not-for-profit electric cooperative, MTE’s focus is on world-class service and a reliable electric system to keep members safe and warm.

“The long stretch of incredibly cold weather is going to have a significant impact on our members’ bills,” stated Robert White, vice president of community relations and member services. “And when our members’ bills are high, our power bill from TVA is high, too. Eighty-three cents of every dollar billed to our members goes directly back to TVA. We’re in this together, and we’re here to help members with payment programs, flexibility and guidance on where to find energy assistance dollars. Please contact us so we can help,” White added.

Members have options to deal with payments on their accounts. MTE offers variable and fixed budget billing to help ease the large swings that occur when extreme temperatures cause us to use large amounts of energy to run our homes. The cooperative also offers options to adjust your due date to deliver even more flexibility.

“Even though the energy rate at MTE is 25 percent below the national average, when a consumer uses lots of energy, bills reflect the increased consumption. Our team members will continue to proactively reach out to members to help them, too. But don’t feel you have to wait for a call; we’re here to answer your questions,” continued White.

About Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE)

Founded in 1936, MTE is the largest electric cooperative in the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) region and the second largest in the United States, serving more than 600,000 Tennesseans via 313,000+ accounts covering nearly 2,200 square miles in 11 Middle Tennessee counties, primarily Rutherford, Cannon, Williamson and Wilson. Municipalities served include Murfreesboro, Franklin, Brentwood, Smyrna, Lavergne, Lebanon and Mt. Juliet. MTE employs 500+ people in 7 local offices and its Murfreesboro corporate headquarters.

