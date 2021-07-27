Middle Tennessee Electric Recognized For Smart Energy Use Programs

Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) has been recognized as a “Top Performer” in five categories of the TVA EnergyRight suite of programs, including first place in the TVA’s seven-state service region for the Home Energy Evaluation Program.

The TVA EnergyRight FY2020 Highlights Report shows MTE’s Home Energy Evaluation Program had 1,443 participants and resulted in energy savings of 2.4 million kilowatt hours, representing 13.25 percent of the program’s total energy savings by participants from the 153 Local Power Companies who distribute electricity generated by TVA.

“MTE is proud to partner with TVA to bring these valuable programs to our members,” said Chris Jones, MTE’s president/CEO. “Our energy services team is dedicated to helping our members conserve energy and save money. We strive to be their trusted energy advisors and as such, we’re here to help and provide opportunities to take control of electrical usage.”

MTE has received similar recognition in the past and will continue to push for innovative uses of renewables, cost savings technologies, and smart building and construction practices for their members, Jones said.

In the latest EnergyRight Highlights Report, released earlier this year, MTE was also celebrated as the second highest performer in the New Homes Program, with 9,769 participants adding 8 million kilowatt hours, or 14 percent of the Valley total. It ranked fourth for Do-It-Yourself Home Energy Assessments with 281 participants and 252,000 kilowatt hours saved; and ranked fifth for participation in Electrification Programs (an added 9.78 million kilowatt hours) and Green Power Providers (4.37 megawatts of alternating current capacity converted).

The EnergyRight program ensures that Local Power Company members and customers have the tools and information needed to feel confident with their energy decisions and are comfortable in their homes and businesses, according to the TVA report.

“MTE provides the staffing, promotion and resources to ensure their customers are aware of and can participate in energy efficiency programs to save on electric bills,” said Cindy Herron, vice president of TVA EnergyRight. “We are very proud of this great partnership, thankful for MTE’s leadership, and excited about what lies ahead in this rapidly changing energy marketplace.”

About Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE)

Founded in 1936, MTE is the largest electric cooperative in the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) region and the second largest in the United States, serving more than 750,000 Tennesseans via 315,000+ accounts covering nearly 2,200 square miles in 11 Middle Tennessee counties, primarily Rutherford, Cannon, Williamson and Wilson. Municipalities served include Murfreesboro, Franklin, Brentwood, Smyrna, Lavergne, Lebanon and Mt. Juliet. MTE employs 500+ people in 7 local offices and its Murfreesboro corporate headquarters.

About TVA

The Tennessee Valley Authority is a corporate agency of the United States that provides electricity for business customers and local power distributors serving nearly 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states. TVA receives no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.