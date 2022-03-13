Middle Tennessee Electric Receives Tree Line USA Recognition

The Arbor Day Foundation has named Middle Tennessee Electric a 2022 Tree Line USA® utility to honor its commitment to proper tree pruning, planting and care in the utility’s service area. This marks the fourth consecutive year MTE has earned this recognition.

“MTE’s Vegetation Management Team works hard year-round to proactively maintain rights-of-way, to increase the reliability of our electrical system and educate our community about proper tree placement and vegetation management,” said MTE President and CEO Chris Jones. “This recognition is well-deserved, and I’m proud of Team MTE.”

Tree Line USA, a partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters, recognizes public and private utilities for pursuing best practices that protect and cultivate America’s urban tree canopy. In addition, Tree Line USA promotes delivering safe and reliable electricity while maintaining healthy community forests.

“Trees are essential to creating more urban green spaces in communities across the United States,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “In addition, they provide important benefits to residents, including clean air, clean water, and vital tree shade. Service providers like Middle Tennessee Electric demonstrate how easily trees and utilities can co-exist for the benefit of communities and residents.”

MTE received Tree Line USA recognition by meeting these five program standards:

Utilities must follow industry standards for quality tree care

Provide annual worker training in best tree care practices

Sponsor a tree planting and public education program

Maintain a tree-based energy conservation program

Participate in an Arbor Day celebration.

For more information on MTE’s Vegetation Management Program, please visit https://mte.com/ TreeAndVegetationManagement.

If you’d like to know more information about Tree Line USA, please visit www.arborday.org/TreeLineUSA .

About Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE)

Founded in 1936, MTE is the largest electric cooperative in the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) region and the second largest in the United States, serving more than 750,000 Tennesseans via 320,000+ accounts covering nearly 2,200 square miles in 11 Middle Tennessee counties, primarily Rutherford, Cannon, Williamson and Wilson. Municipalities served include Murfreesboro, Franklin, Brentwood, Smyrna, La Vergne, Lebanon and Mt. Juliet. MTE employs 520 people in seven local offices and its Murfreesboro corporate headquarters.

MTE’s subsidiary, United Communications, is a nationally recognized broadband company with a fiber network spanning more than 1,200 route miles providing high-speed internet and other services to portions of Williamson, Rutherford, Marshall, Bedford, Franklin and Davidson counties.