Middle Tennessee Electric Employees Rally Behind Cancer Awareness Campaign

Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) employees showed their support during the co-op’s cancer awareness and prevention campaign that ran throughout the month of October. Beginning Oct. 1, employees who donated $25 or more to a charitable organization of their choice with the mission of curing cancer received their choice of a pink MTE-branded hard hat, visor or trucker cap.

Employees were enthusiastic about their support for the cause, with more than 160 hats being distributed. This translates to around $4,000 in donations to various charitable organizations.

“We know this is a devastating disease that has touched many employees and their families,” said Gray Bateman, MTE’s chief human resources officer. “We appreciate our team members for bringing this idea forward, and we’re proud of how our team rallied behind this important cause to make a positive impact. This was an employee-driven effort from start to finish.”

MTE shared the stories of employees who have battled cancer throughout the month, and they stressed the importance of staying on top of preventative care.

Employees are encouraged to wear their pink hats year-round.