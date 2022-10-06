Middle Tennessee Electric Crews Volunteered To Beautify Stones River National Cemetery

Volunteers from Middle Tennessee Electric’s vegetation management team and the community worked to trim trees and vegetation at Stones River National Cemetery Wednesday, Sept. 28, as part of the Saluting Branches National Day of Service.

This year marks the eighth annual Day of Service held nationwide by Saluting Branches, a non-profit organization dedicated to recognizing and honoring veterans. It is the largest volunteer event in the tree care industry.

MTE’s vegetation management specialists and contract tree trimmers worked to improve the beauty and safety of the trees by removing any dying or obtrusive branches. Volunteers from the Cannon County High School FFA also worked to clean headstones.

Ethan Weibrecht, MTE vegetation management specialist, organized the local event on behalf of the cooperative and emphasized the organization’s appreciation for veterans.

“As individuals and as an organization, we are honored to be able to pay our respects and express our gratitude for local veterans by volunteering our time and service,” Weibrecht said. “MTE is thankful for their service and sacrifice.”

Though MTE has previously sponsored the Saluting Branches Day of Service at the Nashville National Cemetery, this year marked the first time the event has been held within MTE’s service area at Stones River National Cemetery.

Since 2015, volunteers for Saluting Branches across the country have donated over 108,000 hours of tree care services. To learn more about the Saluting Branches organization or get involved, visit salutingbranches.org.