Middle Tennessee Electric Crews Travel to South Carolina to Aid in Hurricane Ian Relief

Crews from Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) left Thursday morning for Ridgeland, South Carolina, to assist Palmetto Electric Cooperative with power restoration in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Palmetto Electric serves over 75,000 members in Beaufort, Hampton and Jasper counties along the southern coast of South Carolina.

Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwest Florida coastline at Punta Gorda, Florida, near Port Charlotte on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm. With the anticipation of significant power outages due to high wind and potential tornados, MTE crews arrived ahead of the storm.

“A special thanks to these men and all the line workers who leave home and work long hours in dangerous conditions and inclement weather to restore power to those in need,” said Chris Jones, MTE president and CEO. “As a cooperative, Middle Tennessee Electric abides by the Seven Cooperative Principles; one of which calls for cooperation between cooperatives. This means that cooperatives help each other, particularly when faced with serious storm damage and destruction. MTE was the beneficiary of this type of help following the tornado in Wilson County in 2020, and we’re always ready to aid another cooperative in its time of need.”

MTE crews will assist this area until all needs are met following the impact of the hurricane.

Founded in 1936, MTE is the largest electric cooperative in the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) region and the second largest in the United States, serving more than 750,000 Tennesseans via 325,000+ accounts covering nearly 2,200 square miles in 11 Middle Tennessee counties, primarily Rutherford, Cannon, Williamson and Wilson. Municipalities served include Murfreesboro, Franklin, Brentwood, Smyrna, La Vergne, Lebanon and Mt. Juliet. MTE employs 520 people in seven local offices and its Murfreesboro corporate headquarters.

MTE’s subsidiary, United Communications, is a nationally recognized broadband company with a fiber network spanning more than 1,200 route miles providing high-speed internet and other services to portions of Williamson, Rutherford, Marshall, Bedford, Franklin, and Davidson counties.

