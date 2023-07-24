Middle Tennessee Electric Completes 100th Home Uplift Renovation

July marks a milestone as Middle Tennesse Electric (MTE), in partnership with TVA EnergyRight, celebrated the 100th Home Uplift energy renovation for qualifying residents.

Through Home Uplift, MTE and TVA EnergyRight work with neighbors in need to provide meaningful home energy upgrades at no charge to reduce energy bills and improve air quality and comfort. On average, Home Uplift participants save more than 25% on their energy costs each year, which amounts to hundreds of dollars in savings on utility bills.

“Home Uplift is a life-changing program, and we are proud to partner with MTE to enhance quality of life for families in need,” said Monika Beckner, vice president, TVA Energy Services & Programs. “We know that reducing our neighbors’ energy bills and helping people feel safe and comfortable in their homes lifts up our community as a whole.”

MTE and TVA EnergyRight have invested $1,555,000 in homes in the area through Home Uplift, with each home receiving an average of $10,000 worth of energy-efficient upgrades. Typical upgrades include HVAC repairs or replacement, ductwork, air sealing, insulation, window and door sealing, and more.

“I think Home Uplift is one of the best programs I’ve seen TVA implement because it directly impacts those who may have a hard time figuring out their energy needs,” says Robert White, MTE vice president of member services & community relations. “The folks who end up having the highest bills can’t afford to upgrade their HVAC or insulation, and it’s no fault of their own.”

Recently, White approached his church leaders at First Baptist Church Murfreesboro with a proposal to donate to the Home Uplift program. The church is a second home to White, who also serves as a deacon. Senior Pastor James McCarroll says he often speaks to his congregation about the meaning of “neighbor” and encourages them to let go of preconceived notions.

Pastor McCarroll hopes this donation will encourage others to act. “You cannot say you’re serious about the health of your community if you’re not directly investing in the people who need to be healthy in your community.”

MTE and TVA EnergyRight celebrated this milestone at the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center July 13th, 2023.

For more information about TVA Home Uplift, visit EnergyRight.com/Home-Uplift.

About Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE)

Founded in 1936, MTE is the largest electric cooperative in the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) region and the second largest in the United States, serving more than 750,000 Tennesseans via 325,000+ accounts covering nearly 2,200 square miles in 11 Middle Tennessee counties, primarily Rutherford, Cannon, Williamson and Wilson. Municipalities served include Murfreesboro, Franklin, Brentwood, Smyrna, La Vergne, Lebanon and Mt. Juliet. MTE employs 520 people in seven local offices and its Murfreesboro headquarters.

MTE’s subsidiary, United Communications, is a nationally recognized broadband company with a fiber network spanning more than 3,600 route miles providing high-speed internet and other services to portions of Williamson, Rutherford, Marshall, Bedford, Franklin, Wilson and Davidson counties.