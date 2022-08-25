Middle Tennessee Electric CFO Cindy Layne Selected as 2022 CFO Awards Honoree by Nashville Business Journal

Cindy Layne, CFO at Middle Tennessee Electric, was announced as a 2022 CFO Awards honoree by the Nashville Business Journal (NBJ). To view the complete article, visit here.

To determine the list of honorees, nominations were accepted from the public. Nominees were then asked to submit questionnaires highlighting their accomplishments from the past year and how they kept their company’s finances in the black and thriving. An independent panel of judges scored the questionnaires, and those scoring the highest were named to this year’s list.

Who are the finance chiefs leading their companies to success? That’s the question NBJ aims to answer with its 2022 CFO Awards. Category winners will be announced Oct. 26 at The Renaissance Hotel.

More about Nashville Business Journal

Nashville Business Journal is a multi-platform media company providing in-depth coverage of local business communities and breaking news reaching more than 320,255 readers each week. Through print, digital products such as its twice-a-day emailed news digests and face-to-face events, the Business Journal offers business leaders many avenues for making connections and gives them a competitive edge locally, regionally and nationally. Visit https://www.bizjournals. com/nashville/ to learn more.

About Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE)

Founded in 1936, MTE is the largest electric cooperative in the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) region and the second largest in the United States, serving more than 750,000 Tennesseans via 325,000+ accounts covering nearly 2,200 square miles in 11 Middle Tennessee counties, primarily Rutherford, Cannon, Williamson and Wilson. Municipalities served include Murfreesboro, Franklin, Brentwood, Smyrna, La Vergne, Lebanon and Mt. Juliet. MTE employs 520 people in seven local offices and its Murfreesboro headquarters.

MTE’s subsidiary, United Communications, is a nationally recognized broadband company with a fiber network spanning more than 1,200 route miles providing high-speed internet and other services to portions of Williamson, Rutherford, Marshall, Bedford, Franklin, and Davidson counties.

For more information, please visit www.mte.com.