Middle Tennessee Election Results: Super Tuesday 2024

Here are the results for the March 5 primary election in Middle Tennessee.

Tennessee GOP Primary: President of the United States

  • Donald Trump(R) 446,093 votes, 77.33%
  • Nikki Haley(R) 112,768 votes, 19.55%
  • Ron Desanti(R) 7,928 votes, 1.37%
  • Chris Christie(R) 1,871 votes, 0.32%
  • Vivek Ramaswamy(R) 1,713 votes, 0.30%
  • Ryan Binkley(R) 722 votes, 0.13%
  • Asa Hutchinson(R) 532 votes, 0.09%
  • David Stuckenberg(R) 356 votes, 0.06%

99% reporting

Tennessee Democrat Primary: President Of The United States

  • Joe Biden(D) 122,321 votes, 92.13%

98% Reporting

The following is reporting at 100%.

Davidson County Election Results

Davidson County GOP Primary: Berry Hill City Commissioner

  • Greg Mabey: 84 votes, 54.55%
  • John Harvey: 70 votes, 45.45%

Davidson County Democratic Primary: Assessor Of Property

  • Vivian Wilhoite: 23,171 votes, 65.13%
  • Tomesia Day: 12,404 votes, 34.87%

Davidson County Democratic Primary: School Board District 1

  • Robert Taylor: 2,334 votes, 35.70%
  • Latonya Winfrey: 2,230 votes, 34.11%
  • Dominique Mccord-Cotton: 1,974 votes, 30.19%

Dickson County Election Results

Dickson County GOP Primary: School Board Dist 1

  • Robyn Lampley: 333 votes, 41.42%
  • Tonya Albright: 297 votes, 36.94%
  • Paul Jones: 174 votes, 21.64%

Dickson County GOP Primary: School Board Dist 3

  • Steven Haley: 434 votes, 80.22%
  • Cullen Homolka: 107 votes, 19.78%

Maury County Election Results

Maury County GOP Primary: Constable Dist 7

  • Patrick Ryan: 318 votes, 51.62%
  • Mark Schmittou: 298 votes, 48.38%

Robertson County Election Results

Robertson County GOP Primary: School Board Zone 3

  • Jeff White: 825 votes, 80.17%
  • John Ryan Morris: 204 votes, 19.83%

Robertson County GOP Primary: School Board Zone 4

  • Scott Rice: 681 votes, 58.16%
  • John Grosvenor: 490 votes, 41.84%

Robertson County GOP Primary: School Board Zone 6

  • Connie Hogan: 351 votes, 66.60%
  • Ed Ross:176 votes, 33.40%

Rutherford County Election Results

Rutherford County GOP Primary: Assessor Of Property

  • Rob Mitchell: 14,068 votes, 66.87%
  • Virgil Gammon: 6,969 votes, 33.13%

Rutherford County GOP Primary: School Board Zone 2

  • Stan Vaught: 1,840 votes, 66.59%
  • Nicholas Rourke: 923 votes, 33.41%

Rutherford County GOP Primary: School Board Zone 3

  • Caleb Tidwell: 2,548 votes, 64.70%
  • Tim Holden: 1,390 votes, 35.30%

Rutherford County GOP Primary: School Board Zone 6

  • Butch Vaughn: 2,153 votes, 72.88%
  • Chase Williams: 801votes, 27.12%

Rutherford County Primary: Smyrna Town Court Referendum

  • Yes: 1,332 votes, 28.6%
  • No: 3,329 votes, 71.4%

Sumner County Election Results

Sumner County Gop Primary: School Board Dist 2

  • Shellie Young Tucker: 1,048 votes, 64.10%
  • Rosemarie Schulze: 587 votes, 35.90%

Sumner County Gop Primary: School Board Dist 4

  • Wade Evans: 945 votes, 51.14%
  • Todd Kerr: 903 votes, 48.86%

Sumner County Gop Primary: School Board Dist 6

  • Greg Hollis: 1,811 votes, 68.81%
  • Marie Mobley: 821 votes, 31.19%

Sumner County Gop Primary: School Board Dist 8

  • Meghan Breinig: 1,241 votes, 52.99%
  • Tracy Finegan: 1,101 votes, 47.01%

Sumner County GOP Primary: Hendersonville Sales Tax

  • For: 5,765 votes, 63.72%
  • Against: 3,283 votes, 36.28%

Williamson County Election Results

Williamson Co GOP Primary: Sheriff

  • Jeff Hughes: 14,301 votes, 48.98%
  • Mark Elrod: 10,839 votes, 37.13%
  • Darren Barnes: 4,055 votes, 13.89%

Williamson Co GOP Primary: Board Of Education Dist 3

  • Dennis Driggers: 961 votes, 63.98%
  • Pj Mezera: 541 votes, 36.02%

Williamson Co GOP Primary: Board Of Education Dist 7

  • Angela Beaton: 1,557 votes, 65.64%
  • Michael Carter: 815 votes, 34.36%

Williamson Co GOP Primary: Board Of Education Dist 9

  • Claire Reeves: 1,747 votes, 56.96%
  • Darlynne Jordan: 1,320 votes, 43.04%

Wilson County Election Results

Wilson County GOP Primary: School Board Zone 3

  • Melissa Walker Lynn: 1,435 votes, 53.79%
  • Joe Schippers: 1,233 votes, 46.21%

Wilson County GOP Primary: School Board Zone 7

  • Jamie Farough: 1,329 votes, 57.41%
  • Jessica Hill: 986 votes, 42.59%

Wilson County GOP Primary: Lebanon Special School Dist

  • Heather Sadler Gallaher: 1,771 votes, 50.06%
  • Dusty Jones: 1,767 votes, 49.94%

