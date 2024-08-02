Middle Tennessee Election Results for August 1, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

On August 1, 2024, the primary elections were held for U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate (even-numbered districts), and Tennessee House of Representatives. General elections were held for vacant state judicial offices and applicable county offices.

United States Senate Republican Primary

Marsha Blackburn (R) – 367,711, 89.48%
Tres Wittum (R) – 43,228, 10.52%

United States Senate Democratic Primary

Gloria Johnson (D) – 143,904, 70.20%
Marquita Bradshaw (D) – 44,635, 21.77%
Lola Denise Brown (D) – 10,025, 4.89%
Civil Miller-Watkins (D) – 6,420, 3.13%

Supreme Court

Dwight Tarwater
72.86% Retain
27.14% Replace

Court of Criminal Appeals – Western Division

Matthew J. Wilson
74.06% Retain
25.94% Replace

US House of Representatives – Republican Primary

US House District 4

Scott Desjarlais – 30,421, 72.54%
Thomas Davis – 7,986, 19.04%
Joshua James – 3,531, 8.42%

US House District 5

Andy Ogles – 32,047, 56.54%
Courtney Johnston – 24,634, 43.46%

US House Of Representatives – Democratic Primary

US House District 1

Kevin Jenkins – 5,178, 67.79%
Bennett Lapides – 2,460, 32.21%

US House District 6

Lore Bergman – 8,678, 42.20%
Clay Faircloth – 7,468, 36.32%
Cyril Focht – 4,418, 21.48%

US House District 8

Sarah Freeman – 5,551 33.74%
Brenda Woods – 4,577 27.82%
Lynnette Williams – 2,886 17.54%
Leonard Perkins – 2,160 13.13%
Lawrence Pivnick – 1,278 7.77%

US House District 9

Steve Cohen – 30,040 73.71%
Corey Strong – 7,257 17.81%
M. Latroy A-Williams – 1,936 4.75%
Kasandra Smith – 1,522 3.73%

TN House Of Representatives | Republican Primary

TN House District 13

Robert Stevens – 2,246, 68.62%
Jami Averwater – 1,027, 31.38%

TN House District 34

Tim Rudd – 2,196 64.04%
Tucker Marcum – 1,233 35.96%

TN House District 60

Chad Bobo – 1,951 68.89%
Christopher Huff – 881 31.11%

TN House District 64

Scott Cepicky – 3,950 54.53%
Ray Jeter – 3,294 45.47%

TN House District 65

Lee Reeves – 3,141 37.55%
Brian Beathard – 3,046 36.41%
Michelle Foreman – 2,178 26.04%

TN House District 68

Aron Maberry – 2,568 43.33%
Joe Smith – 2,210 37.29%
Carol Duffin – 726 12.25%
Greg Gilman – 422 7.12%

TN House District 69

Jody Barrett – 3,672 83.13%
Ronny George – 745 16.87%

TN House District 78

Mary Littleton – 3,152 75.41%
Justin Spurlock – 1,028 24.59%

TN House District 97

John Gillespie – 4,910 95.41%
Christina Oppenhuizen – 236 4.59%

TN House Of Representatives | Democratic Primary

TN House District 56

Bob Freeman – 4,803 84.19%
Nick Forster-Benson – 902 15.81%

TN House District 60

Shaundelle Brooks – 2,579 52.54%
Tyler Brasher – 2,214 45.10%
John W Parrish – 116 2.36%

TN House District 61

Claire Jones – 2,415 72.00%
Kurt Kosack – 939 28.00%

TN House District 64

Eileen H. Longstreet – 832 59.01%
Alex Pierce – 578 40.99%

TN House District 84

Joe Towns – 2,321 83.43%
Vernell Williams – 461 16.57%

TN House District 93

G.A. Hardaway – 2,209 75.16%
Lashanta Rudd – 730 24.84%

TN House District 96

Gabby Salinas – 2,168 43.94%
Telisa Franklin – 2,036 41.26%
Eric Dunn – 397 8.05%
David Winston – 281 5.70%
Orrden Williams – 52 1.05%

TN Senate | Republican Primary

TN Senate District 12

Ken Yager – 15,654 77.34%
Teena Hedrick – 4,587 22.66%

TN Senate District 18

Ferrell Haile – 9,684 59.17%
Chris Spencer – 6,683 40.83%

TN Senate | Democratic Primary

TN Senate District 30

Sara Kyle – 6,764 68.19%
Erika Stotts Pearson – 3,156 31.81%

County Races

Davidson County Election Results

School Board Dist 1

Robert Taylor Democrat – 6,857 85.63%
Demytris Savage-Short Republican – 1,151 14.37%

Dickson County Election Results

School Board Dist 5

Sherri Thiel – 551 61.15%
Joe Underwood – 350 38.85%

Maury County Election Results

School Board Dist 2

Franklin (Frank) A. Bellamy Independent – 609 66.05%
Robert Plageman Independent – 313 33.95%

School Board Dist 4

Darryl Martin Republican – 644 63.08%
Chandler Anderson Independent – 377 36.92%

School Board Dist 5

David R. Moore Independent – 534 50.81%
Justin Haucke Independent – 517 49.19%

School Board Dist 8

Brendan Babcock Republican – 823 73.03%
Gregory D. Hanners Democrat – 304 26.97%

Robertson County Election Results

School Board Zone 5

Stephen Ayres Independent – 429 55.93%
John (Jay) Lawrence Republican – 338 44.07%

City Of Greenbrier – Alderman Ward 1

Jeff De Long Independent – 83 71.55%
Toni Carver Independent – 33 28.45%

Rutherford County Election Results

School Board Zone 2

Stan Vaught Republican – 1,497 61.20%
Robert C. Brooks Independent – 749 30.62%
John M. Duncan Independent – 200 8.18%

School Board Zone 3

Caleb Tidwell Republican – 2,337 58.94%
Tiffany Fee Democrat – 1,360 34.30%
Lorri S. Johnson Independent – 268 6.76%

City Of Murfreesboro – Councilman

Shawn Wright Independent – 5,234 22.75%
Bill Shacklett Independent – 4,701 20.43%
Kirt Wade Independent – 4,517 19.63%
Kelly Northcutt Independent – 4,309 18.73%
Matt Herriman Independent – 4,249 18.47%

Sumner County Election Results

School Board Dist 8

Meghan Brenig Republican – 1,099 64.16%
Todd Stephens Independent – 614 35.84%

School Board Dist 9

Kathy Stewart Republican – 1,113 50.11%
Holly Cruz Democrat – 704 31.70%
Josh Graham Independent – 404 18.19%

Williamson County Election Results

Board Of Ed Dist 1

Tony Bostic Republican – 2,021 70.08%
Elmer A. Mobley Democrat – 863 29.92%

Board Of Ed Dist 3

Dennis S. Driggers Republican – 1,202 60.86%
Diane Cochran Democrat – 773 39.14%

Board Of Ed Dist 5

Margie Johnson Republican – 1,875 53.09%
Jennifer Aprea Independent – 1,657 46.91%

Board Of Ed Dist 7

Melissa Wyatt Independent – 2,047 52.15%
Angela Beaton Republican – 1,878 47.85%

Board Of Ed Dist 9

Claire Reeves Republican – 2,357 64.14%
Shandus Parish Democrat – 1,318 35.86%

Board Of Ed Dist 11

Tonja Hibma Republican – 1,642 60.41%
Laura Granere Democrat – 690 25.39%
Tony Caudill Independent – 386 14.20%

Wilson County Election Results

Assessor Of Property

Stephen Goodall Republican – 11,916 74.30%
Derrick T. Hammond Democrat – 4,122 25.70%

School Board Zone 1

Gregory Hohman – 1,972 54.93%
Carrie Hartzog Pfeiffer – 1,618 45.07%

School Board Zone 5

Donnie Self – 1,142 74.11%
Brittany Ash – 399 25.89%

