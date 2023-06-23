Middle Tennessee Businessman Arrested on Tax Charges

NASHVILLE – The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of Richard Allen Davis. Davis, age 58, is the managing partner of pizza chain, Music City Pieworks, doing business as Pie Five Pizza.

He was charged with theft over $250,000, money laundering, and six counts of tax evasion related to the filing of false sales tax returns.

“Most businesses in Tennessee remit the tax dollars they collect from customers,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “Our department remains committed to prosecuting tax evaders to ensure a level playing field for all businesses.”

If convicted, Davis could be sentenced to a maximum of 60 years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $50,000 for the count of theft. Davis could also face additional sentencing and fines for the money laundering and tax evasion charges.

The department is pursuing the criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Glenn Funk’s office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee’s revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

Source: Department of Revenue