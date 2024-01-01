Middle Tennessee Baseball announces 2024 schedule

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee Baseball head coach Jerry Meyers announced the 2024 schedule Thursday.

The Blue Raiders will play a 56-game schedule, with 30 games at Reese Smith Jr. Field, including 12 home Conference USA games.

Season tickets are on sale for the upcoming season through the Blue Raider Ticket Office. Reserved chairback seats are $50, single bleacher seats are $50 and Bleacher Family Pass, which includes four people, is only $65.

Additionally, fans can claim tickets to the preseason Groundhog Day Luncheon on Feb. 2. Tickets for that event are $25 for MTSU baseball alums, $30 for general admission in advance, $35 for general admission on the day of the luncheon, and $250 for a table.

Home games in 2024 will be available on ESPN+. Road game live streams are subject to the home team’s broadcast protocols. Dick Palmer returns as the radio voice of Blue Raider Baseball, with games broadcast on WGNS stations 101.9 FM / 1450 AM (Murfreesboro) and WGNS 100.5 FM (Smyrna), as well as the Varsity Network App.

The Blue Raiders will open the campaign at Reese Smith Jr. Field Friday, Feb. 16 against Bowling Green, with a 3:00 p.m. first pitch. Opening weekend will continue in Murfreesboro with a 2:00 p.m. game against the Mid-American Conference program Saturday, before a 1:00 p.m. series finale against the Falcons Sunday.

Middle Tennessee will also play home non-conference series against Miami (OH) (Feb. 23-25) and a four-game set against St. Bonaventure (March 8-10), with a doubleheader March 9. MTSU hosts Lipscomb (Feb. 27) and Southern Indiana (March 12) for midweek contests before the Blue Raiders travel to FIU for the Conference USA opening series (March 15-17).

Additional early road non-conference tests include a series at UT-Martin (March 1-3) and midweek dates at Alabama (Feb. 20) and SEMO (March 5).

Meyers’ team will play four CUSA home series, opening home league play against Liberty (March 22-24). Fellow conference newcomer New Mexico State (April 12-14), rival WKU (April 26-28) and perirenal baseball power Dallas Baptist (May 16-18) also visit Murfreesboro.

After opening league play in South Florida, the Raiders will face CUSA road tests at LA Tech (April 5-7), Sam Houston (April 19-21) and Jacksonville State (May 10-12).

Each team in CUSA will play each of the other eight teams for one-three game series, totaling 24 conference matchups. MTSU will fill its two league bye weekends with a home-and-home against Binghamton. The Bearcats—members of America East Conference—come to Murfreesboro for a series March 28-30 before the Blue Raiders to go Upstate New York May 3-5.

In addition to the early season game at Alabama, MTSU will play power five foes March 26 at Indiana and April 9 at Vanderbilt.

The Blue Raiders will face local programs Austin Peay and Tennessee Tech for midweek home-and-homes. The Blue Raiders host the Governors April 16 before traveling to Clarksville April 23. MTSU travels east to Tennessee Tech April 2 before hosting the Golden Eagles April 17.

Late season midweek matchups include a home matchup against North Alabama (April 30), and road games at Lipscomb (May 7) and Southern Indiana (May 14).

After closing the regular season at home against DBU, the Conference USA Championships are scheduled for May 22-26 in Ruston, La.

Source: MTSU

More Sports News