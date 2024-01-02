Middle Tennessee Baseball Adds Two to 2024 Signing Class

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – 12-29-2023 – Middle Tennessee Baseball announces the signings of Brennan Mealer and Braeden Purser-Eber to its 2024 signing class.

The duo will join the program next fall for the 2024-25 season.

Brennan Mealer – LHP/1B

6-0 | 205

Chapel Hill, Tenn.

Forrest HS

The in-state product comes to Murfreesboro from Marshall County, where he was 2022 District MVP Pitcher, 2022 All-Region and 2021 Freshman of the Year at Forrest HS. An honor roll student, Mealer also played travel baseball for 5-Star Midsouth while also playing high school basketball.

Mealer is the nephew of Dwight Robinson, who played baseball at MTSU, and was selected in the 10th Round of the 1991 MLB Draft by the New York Mets, playing four seasons in the Mets’ farm system. Mealer is also the cousin of former MTSU softball product Laura Mealer.

Braeden Purser-Eber – C

6-2 | 215

Woodbury, Conn.

The Taft School

Hailing from the Constitution State, Purser-Eber has led The Taft School—a boarding prep school—to two Berkshire League championships and a 28-6 record. The catcher was a 2021 and 2022 All-Berkshire League selection, 2021 team Gold Glove winner and 2023 team captain.

In addition to playing high school basketball, Purser-Eber played travel baseball for Clubhouse CT, Dirtbags, where he was pegged the No. 9 ranked prospect in the state, the No. 3 ranked catcher, a 2023 Preseason Perfect Game All-American selection and Perfect Game Northeast Dream Team selection.

