Middle School Theater Gears Up for Opening Night

Two WCS middle school theater departments are preparing to open their December productions after the break.

Fairview Middle

Fairview Middle’s performance of Addams Family Young @ Part opens Thursday, December 11.

This hilarious, spooky musical centers on Wednesday Addams as she brings home a ‘normal’ boyfriend, sparking a night of secrets, chaos and family fun.

Tickets cost $12.10 and may be purchased online . The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Fairview Middle is located at 7200 Cumberland Drive in Fairview.

Thursday, December 11 at 6 p.m.

Friday, December 12 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, December 13 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, December 13 at 6 p.m.

Sunday, December 14 at 2 p.m.

Mill Creek Middle

Mill Creek Middle brings holiday magic to the stage with Dr. Seuss’s How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical Jr., opening December 4.

For the first time in a school setting, a pilot production of Dr. Seuss’s How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical Jr. brings the beloved story to life. Adapted from the classic book and animated film, this show features new songs along with the familiar tale of how the Grinch discovers the true meaning of Christmas.

Tickets cost $12.62 and may be purchased online. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Mill Creek Middle is located at 200 York Trail in Nolensville.

Thursday, December 4 at 7 p.m.

Friday, December 5 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 6 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, December 6 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 11 at 7 p.m.

Friday, December 12 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 13 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, December13 at 7 p.m.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email