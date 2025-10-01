Middle School Tennis Teams Stand Out at State

The Woodland Middle girls tennis team completed a perfect season on September 27 by winning the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) State Championship.

“We are so proud of our WMS girls tennis team,” said Woodland Middle Head Coach Len Brosky. “They were undefeated all season but faced some very tough competition. The growth in their level of play from the beginning of the season to the end was tremendous.”

Members of the WMS tennis team include Mei Krost, Suhana Dyamenahalli, Olivia Yun, Eva Srouji, Macy McLaughlin, Coco Davis and Ruby Miller.

On the boys’ side, Fairview Middle ended the season as the State runners-up.

“These boys are a lot of fun to coach,” said FMS Head Coach Shelly Frank. “They are kind, work hard, have fun and push each other to improve on and off the court. The TMSAA State Championship was a fantastic way to end a great season.”

The FMS team is comprised of Stefano Carlo, Quinten Kulaski, Mason Farley, Kohen Kulaski, George Sloan and Jackson Lemings.

Source: WCS

