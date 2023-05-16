Middle School Student Hit by Car While Riding Bike in Brentwood

A child was rushed to the hospital Monday after being hit by a car while riding a bike in Brentwood, WKRN reports.

On May 16, deputies said a girl was struck around 4 p.m. on Granny White Pike near Belle Rive Drive, leaving her with a fractured skull, a brain bleed and a broken collarbone.

All lanes of Granny White Pike near Belle Rive Drive are blocked due to an accident. Please avoid the area until further notice. — Brentwood Police (@BTNPD) May 15, 2023

Williamson County sheriffs says the young girl, who is a Brentwood Middle School student, is currently in the intensive care unit at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police have not released any information regarding the driver involved in the crash.

We will update this page when more details are released.