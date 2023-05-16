Middle School Student Hit by Car While Riding Bike in Brentwood

A child was rushed to the hospital Monday after being hit by a car while riding a bike in Brentwood, WKRN reports.

On May 16, deputies said a girl was struck around 4 p.m. on Granny White Pike near Belle Rive Drive, leaving her with a fractured skull, a brain bleed and a broken collarbone.

Williamson County sheriffs says the young girl, who is a Brentwood Middle School student, is currently in the intensive care unit at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police have not released any information regarding the driver involved in the crash.

