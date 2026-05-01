Middle School Speech Students Compete Across State

Page, Sunset and Woodland middle schools performed admirably at several speech and debate tournaments throughout the 2025-26 season.

Those students who placed high enough in their categories are eligible to represent WCS at the National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA) National Tournament in Virginia this June.

Page Middle’s speech and debate team is led by faculty adviser Kaleigh Landers; the Sunset Middle team’s faculty advisers are Jyoti Singh and Priya Prakash; and Woodland Middle’s team is led by faculty adviser Catherine Keith.

Congratulations to the students listed below.

Ravenwood High Invitational

Dramatic Interpretation

First: Jiyana Jijesh, Woodland Middle

Second: Sahasra Gortha, Woodland Middle

Third: Samantha Hassell, Sunset Middle

Fourth: Ellaria Amin, Sunset Middle

Fifth: Urvikha Parvatareddy, Woodland Middle

Duo Interpretation

First: Nirvana Naidu and Anika Verma, Sunset Middle

Second: Ellaria Amin and Samantha Hassell, Sunset Middle

Fourth: Yashaswini Ganjikunta and Tanishka Kalbandey, Woodland Middle

Fifth: Amelia Martin and Caroline Lantz, Page Middle

Sixth: Anagha Saxena and Aadhya Prodduturi, Page Middle

Duet Improvisation

Second: Caroline Lantz and Amelia Martin, Page Middle

Third: Anagha Saxena and Aadhya Prodduturi, Page Middle

Storytelling

First: Dea Ashar, Sunset Middle

Third: Shreya Seshan, Woodland Middle

Fourth: Urvikha Parvatareddy, Woodland Middle

Fifth: Advika Lakshmanan, Woodland Middle

Sixth: Darius Varna, Sunset Middle

Seventh: Pranita Jagatheeswaran, Woodland Middle

Original Oratory

Second: Saesha Gupta, Page Middle

Third: Dea Ashar, Sunset Middle

Fourth: Ashrita Chinta, Sunset Middle

Fifth: Jessie Raj, Sunset Middle

Preliminary: Ateesha Dikshit, Celeste La and Nolan Scholl, Sunset Middle

Poetry Interpretation

First: Madison Hollandsworth, Sunset Middle

Second: Misha Sharma, Page Middle

Third: Nirvana Naidu, Sunset Middle

Fourth: Logan Shelato, Page Middle

Fifth: Abinay Bheemireddy, Sunset Middle

Sixth: Arnav Singhal, Page Middle

Preliminary: Prayutsu Chhabada, Sunset Middle

Declamation

First: Tanishka Kalbandey, Woodland Middle

Second: Aditi Venmani, Sunset Middle

Third: Ashrita Chinta, Sunset Middle

Fourth: Aran Gunasekaran, Woodland Middle

Fifth: Samhita Kanumuri, Sunset Middle

Sixth: Jayden Chen, Sunset Middle

Prose Interpretation

First: Aditi Venmani, Sunset Middle

Second: Piper Medlin, Sunset Middle

Third: Amelia Martin, Page Middle

Fourth: Arnav Singhal, Page Middle

Fifth: Scarlett Choi, Sunset Middle

Informative Speaking

First: Suhana Dyamenahalli, Woodland Middle

Second: Madison Hollandsworth, Sunset Middle

Third: Siddharth Bharathwajan, Page Middle

Fourth: Samhita Kanumuri, Sunset Middle

Sixth: Arnav Gilda, Page Middle

Impromptu Speaking

First: Caroline Lantz, Page Middle

Second: Jessie Raj, Sunset Middle

Third: Misha Sharma, Page Middle

Fourth: Anika Verma, Sunset Middle

Sixth: Reyansh Tiwari, Woodland Middle

Preliminary: Celeste La, Sunset Middle

Humorous Interpretation

Preliminary: Lucas Reeves, Sunset Middle

Television and Broadcasting

First: Rhea Gunasekar, Page Middle

Second: Sofia Irshad, Woodland Middle

Fourth: Lakshit Patidar, Page Middle

Fifth: Dhruv Pawar, Page Middle

Sixth: Aarush Kadimisetty, Page Middle

After Dinner Speaking

Third: Akshadha Savoji, Page Middle

Commando Invitational – Hendersonville High

Dramatic Interpretation

First: Ellaria Amin, Sunset Middle

Poetry Interpretation

First: Misha Sharma, Page Middle

Second: Nirvana Naidu, Sunset Middle

Third: Madison Hollandsworth, Sunset Middle

Fourth: Medhasvi Macha, Page Middle

Fifth: Aditi Venmani, Sunset Middle

Sixth: Arnav Singhal, Page Middle

Preliminary: Abinay Bheemireddy and Prayutsu Chhabada, Sunset Middle

Declamation

First: Aditi Venmani, Sunset Middle

Second: Addy Jay, Page Middle

Third: Ashrita Chinta, Sunset Middle

Fourth: Samhita Kanumuri, Sunset Middle

Fifth: Aarush Kadimisetty, Page Middle

Sixth: Sahasra Samala, Page Middle

Impromptu Speaking

First: Jessie Raj, Sunset Middle

Second: Caroline Lantz, Page Middle

Third: Misha Sharma, Page Middle

Sixth: Celeste La, Sunset Middle

Original Oratory

First: Rhea Gunasekar, Page Middle

Third: Ashrita Chinta, Sunset Middle

Fourth: Aadhya Prodduturi, Page Middle

Fifth: Jessie Raj, Sunset Middle

Sixth: Priyanshi Nath, Page Middle

Preliminary: Nolan Scholl, Ateesha Dikshit and Celeste La, Sunset Middle

Storytelling

Second: Priyanshi Nath, Page Middle

Third: Darius Varna, Sunset Middle

Prose Interpretation

First: Aditi Venmani, Sunset Middle

Second: Piper Medlin, Sunset Middle

Third: Arnav Singhal, Page Middle

Fourth: Scarlett Choi, Sunset Middle

Fifth: Amelia Martin, Page Middle

Sixth: Siddharth Bharathwajan, Page Middle

Informative Speaking

First: Madison Hollandsworth, Sunset Middle

Fourth: Samhita Kanumuri, Sunset Middle

Sixth: Vinaykrish Srinivasan, Page Middle

Duo Interpretation

Second: Nirvana Naidu and Anika Verma, Sunset Middle

Duet Improvisation

First: Amelia Martin and Elisa Costabal, Page Middle

Second: Caroline Lantz and Addy Jay, Page Middle

Humorous Interpretation

First: Lucas Reeves, Sunset Middle

Television and Broadcasting

First: Rhea Gunesakar, Page Middle

Second: Lakshit Patidar, Page Middle

Fifth: Aarush Kadimisetty, Page Middle

Sixth: Medhasvi Macha, Page Middle

After Dinner Speaking

Second: Akshadha Savoji, Page Middle

Spooky Starnes Speech Tournament – Portland High

Dramatic Interpretation

First: Jiyana Jijesh, Woodland Middle

Second: Ellaria Amin, Sunset Middle

Third: Sahasra Gortha, Woodland Middle

Fourth: Yashaswini Ganjikunta, Woodland Middle

Sixth: Tanishka Kalbandey, Woodland Middle

Duo Acting

First: Ellaria Amin and Samantha Hassell, Sunset Middle

Second: Isla Jacobson and Elliot Jacobson, Woodland Middle

Third: Nirvana Naidu and Anika Verma, Sunset Middle

Fourth: Shreya Seshan and Advika Lakshmanan, Woodland Middle

Fifth: Pranita Jagatheeswaran and Yogita Ganjikunta, Woodland Middle

Storytelling

First: Dea Ashar, Sunset Middle

Fourth: Darius Varna, Sunset Middle

Seventh: Evan Liu, Sunset Middle

Original Oratory

Second: Dea Ashar, Sunset Middle

Third: Ateesha Dikshit, Sunset Middle

Poetry Interpretation

Second: Nirvana Naidu, Sunset Middle

Third: Madison Hollandsworth, Sunset Middle

Fourth: Aditi Venmani, Sunset Middle

Preliminary: Abinay Bheemireddy and Prayutsu Chhabada, Sunset Middle

Declamation

First: Aditi Venmani, Sunset Middle

Second: Aran Gunasekaran, Woodland Middle

Third: Ashrita Chinta, Sunset Middle

Fourth: Samhita Kanumuri, Sunset Middle

Informative Speaking

Second: Suhana Dyamenahalli, Woodland Middle

Fifth: Madison Hollandsworth, Sunset Middle

Prose Interpretation

Second: Piper Medlin, Sunset Middle

Fourth: Aditi Venmani, Sunset Middle

Television and Broadcasting

First: Sofia Irshad, Woodland Middle

Third: Samhita Kanumuri, Sunset Middle

Impromptu Speaking

First: Anika Verma, Sunset Middle

Second: Sofia Irshad, Woodland Middle

Fourth: Jessie Raj, Sunset Middle

Seventh: Advika Lakshmanan, Woodland Middle

Eighth: Nolan Scholl, Sunset Middle

Ninth: Celeste La, Sunset Middle

Humorous Interpretation

First: Lucas Reeves, Sunset Middle

Fourth: Urvikha Parvatareddy, Woodland Middle

Dr. Kathy Ligon Invitational – Cookeville High

Dramatic Interpretation

First: Samantha Hassell, Sunset Middle

Second: Ellaria Amin, Sunset Middle

Duo Interpretation

First: Ellaria Amin and Samantha Hassell, Sunset Middle

Second: Nirvana Naidu and Anika Verma, Sunset Middle

Third: Sahasra Samala and Rhea Gunasekar, Page Middle

Poetry Interpretation

First: Misha Sharma, Page Middle

Second: Nirvana Naidu, Sunset Middle

Third: Aditi Venmani, Sunset Middle

Fourth: Logan Shelato, Page Middle

Fifth: Arnav Singhal, Page Middle

Sixth: Medhasvi Macha, Page Middle

Preliminary: Abinay Bheemireddy and Prayutsu Chhabada, Sunset Middle

Declamation

First: Ashrita Chinta, Sunset Middle

Second: Aditi Venmani, Sunset Middle

Third: Addy Jay, Page Middle

Fourth: Jayden Chen, Sunset Middle

Fifth: Aarush Kadimisetty, Page Middke

Sixth: Arnav Singhal, Page Middle

Seventh: Sahasra Samala, Page Middle

Original Oratory

First: Rhea Gunesakar, Page Middle

Second: Ashrita Chinta, Sunset Middle

Fourth: Saesha Gupta, Page Middle

Sixth: Aadhya Prodduturi, Page Middle

Preliminary: Celeste La, Sunset Middle

Impromptu Speaking

First: Jessie Raj, Sunset Middle

Second: Caroline Lantz, Page Middle

Fourth: Stella Schmock, Page Middle

Fifth: Anika Verma, Sunset Middle

Sixth: Misha Sharma, Page Middle

Preliminary: Nolan Scholl, Sunset Middle

Humorous Interpretation

First: Lucas Reeves, Sunset Middle

Storytelling

Second: Darius Varna, Sunset Middle

Prose Interpretation

First: Aditi Venmani, Sunset Middle

Second: Amelia Martin, Page Middle

Television and Broadcasting

First: Rhea Gunesakar, Page Middle

Third: Stella Schmock, Page Middle

Fourth: Aadhya Prodduturi, Page Middle

Fifth: Priyanshi Nath, Page Middle

Sixth: Daksheshkrishna Saktheeswaran, Page Middle

Duet Acting

Third: Anagha Saxena and Aadhya Prodduturi, Page Middle

Krider Invitational – Henry County High

Declamation

First: Aditi Venmani, Sunset Middle

Poetry Interpretation

First: Aditi Venmani, Sunset Middle

Prose Interpretation

Second: Aditi Venmani, Sunset Middle