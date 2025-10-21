Middle School Cross Country Teams Capture Multiple State Titles

WCS student athletes blew away the competition at this year’s Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) cross country championship by winning two team titles and two individual titles.

Woodland Middle won the Class AAA Boys Team Championship. The team includes Ryder Chatman, Oliver Brown, William Thursby, Ty Burton, Matthew Algood, Adam Johnson and Jack Johnson.

“This is our fourth year in a row winning the State Championship for the boys,” said WMS Cross Country Coach Andrew Swanson. “The team has so many strong leaders, and the boys all have a desire to not be the team to break the streak. I am proud that they have all learned how to race and know that nothing worthwhile comes easy.”

Sunset Middle’s Scotlyn Szabo won the Girls Class AAA Individual State Championship, and Asher Salmons from Heritage Middle won the Boys Class AAA Individual Title.

In the Class AA Division, the Legacy Middle Boys Team brought home the Championship trophy. The team includes Hudson Zapf, Matthew Kreutz, Rhett Smith, Will Hayman, Riggs Johnson, Lincoln Moore and Brooks Bichon.

“Spending months working with these boys every day was a joy,” said Legacy Middle Cross Country Coach Daniel Stiles. “It was great to see them train so hard and push for this goal once they realized what they may be capable of achieving. We could not have done it without our great assistant coach, Dan Blumig.”

Congratulations to the students listed below who placed within the top eight of their categories:

TMSAA Class AA Boys Cross-Country

Individual

Fifth: Jack Rust, Thompson’s Station Middle

Seventh: Hudson Zapf, Legacy Middle

Team

First: Legacy Middle

Third: Thompson’s Station Middle

Sixth: Fairview Middle

TMSAA Class AAA Boys Cross-Country

Individual

First: Asher Salmons, Heritage Middle

Second: Ryder Chatman, Woodland Middle

Third: Barrett Tablak, Page Middle

Fourth: Oliver Brown, Woodland Middle

Fifth: William Thursby, Woodland Middle

Sixth: Stevenson Brown, Brentwood Middle

Team

First: Woodland Middle

Third: Page Middle

Fourth: Brentwood Middle

Fifth: Sunset Middle

TMSAA Class AAA Girls Cross-Country

Individual

First: Scotlyn Szabo, Sunset Middle

Sixth: Presley Tran, Spring Station Middle

Team

Second: Woodland Middle

Sixth: Brentwood Middle

Source: WCS

