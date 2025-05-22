Middle, High School Students Explore Government

WCS middle and high school students are getting an inside look at the political process through the Youth in Government Conferences this spring.

The annual events give secondary students around Tennessee the opportunity to become government officials for the day. Students create and debate bills with their peers while serving as representatives, senators, lawyers, lobbyists and more.

Ravenwood High’s Adi Yesare and Prajin Sankar received the Outstanding Advanced Brief Award. Their classmate Oluwaseyi Amosun received the Jenny Faenza Outstanding Justice Award.

Students also received awards such as Outstanding Delegate and Outstanding Bill.

At the middle school level, students competed to earn the Outstanding Delegate and Outstanding Bill distinctions.

The students who were honored at the conferences are listed below by school:

Brentwood High

Outstanding Statesperson

Kesh Patel

Gemma Romero

Ryan Gardocki

Hailey Robb

Michele Vincent

Andrew Cole

Dennis De Gennaro

Carrie Gontarek

Aidan Krauthamer

Jack Landers

Daniel Makar

Outstanding Bill

Anna Baxter Vestevich, Katelyn Verni and Raeya Chourasia

Daniel Joseph, JC Lee and Toben Oputa

Daniel Makar and Jack Landers

Etash Dubey, Christ Xiao and Andy Leonhard

Averly Nielson

Hailey Robb and Michele Vincent

Centennial High

Outstanding Statesperson

Ross Phillips

Outstanding Bill

Gracen Comer and Rylee Heinz

Fairview High

Outstanding Statesperson

Sophia Dickson

Reva Patel

Outstanding Bill

Aubrey Anderson, Rosi Mobley and Elle Anderson

Franklin High

Outstanding Statesperson

Hunter Plotkin

Elliott Rosenbaum

Parker Warf

George Altman

Aidan Ogles

Megan Peterson

Lea Adams

Maya Everhart

Katherine Koenig

Elyse Adams

William Doyle

Outstanding Bill

Edie Chapman

Gavin Murphy

Hayes Duke and George Altman

Krishna Deepak and Vache Rubenov

Paige Leusink and Wilder Kinzig

Nolensville High

Outstanding Bill

Abigail Tesfagiorgis and Jonathan Okokhere

Avery Montpool

Elgin Lenoy, Rikshwith Binosh and Junaid Usman

Mora Tadrous, Ava Morel and Macy Ho

Sean Vornhagen

Clark Jenkins, Brandon Brooks and Brandon Ham

Izabella Ramos and Jones Moynihan

Khushi Mand and Belle Jaeger

Raegan McCullough and Jacob Cunningham

Page High

Outstanding Statesperson

Charan Dintakurthy

Rian John

Ananya Sardesai

Suhail Zaheer

Aarushi Moturi

Outstanding Bill

Aarushi Moturi and Safa Mulla

Rian John, Suhail Zaheer and Charan Dintakurthy

Ravenwood High

Outstanding Statesperson

Aanya Dhawan

Maria Gigme

Andrew Sam

Owen Sanders

Luke Specht

Hea Ashar

Ava LeValle

Kavan Desai

JP Kukulka

Pranad Majjari

Peniel Ogunde

Aryan Chaitanya

Ashwika Chitreddy

Steven Fedorov

Outstanding Bill

Aanya Dhawan, Vibha Kedilaya, Yuny Kim and Jacob Shalaby

Aarnav Khanna, John Aston and JP Kukulka

Rudra Tank, Aspen Addison, Kavan Desai and Srikarthik Velugula

Krishna Volety and Advik Anand

Summit High

Outstanding Statesperson

Mia Murgas

Anne Marie Richards

Outstanding Bill

Anne Marie Richards and Mia Murgas

Brentwood Middle

Outstanding Statesperson

Morgan Stotz

Madden Jenkins

Abigail Kidd

Addie Hutcheson

Sushaan Chanda

Warner Rich

Outstanding Bill

Harper Hollings, Lydia Li, Quentin Sexton and Reya Kota

Mohina Malhotra, Maddie Hawkins, Sofia Munchoor and Maggie Stuart

Legacy Middle

Outstanding Statesperson

Adelaide Learned

Hannah Fox

Max Gallion

Harrison Lavalle

Ethan Hutchinson

Mill Creek Middle

Outstanding Statesperson

Andrew Fuller

Harshan Babu

Cristina Ngo

Ingrid Shonnard

Josh Gultnieks

Outstanding Bill

Zack Salvucci, Muskaan Rastogi and Kenzie Roberge

Mallory Wheeler, Roslyn Dooley and Kathryn Qualls

Page Middle

Outstanding Statesperson

Kaia Ashburn

Praneeth Rajaram

Teddy Stranch

Aathmikaa Krishna Uma

Sandhiya Muralidharan

Tanya Naresh

Neil Agarwal

Shrestha Panchanam

Akshay Karthi

Outstanding Bill

Keya Singh, Jessy Peethala, Kaia Ashburn and Diya Satish

Tanya Naresh, Sandhiya Muralidharan, Vibha Kashyap and Shreya Thatha

Sunset Middle

Outstanding Statesperson

Arya Kumar

Dea Ashar

Suhani Desai

Victoria Samaniego

Adhrit Khot

Aditya Das

Agam Bhatia

Pramod Kodali

Lauren Raischel

Naveen Mitchell

Eric Lim

Outstanding Bill

Ahmad Nofal, Mankirat Mand, Vedant Jain and Maximilian Gornik

Naveen Mitchell and Grayson Bartley

Thompson’s Station Middle

Outstanding Statesperson

Srestha Ghosh

Bill Passed

Srestha Ghosh, Tatum Blake and Lea Newman

Woodland Middle

Outstanding Statesperson

Ananya Tiyyagura

Ava Roshni

Van Henson

Eva Ghodasara

Roman McLaughlin

Siyona Khanna

Vihaan Butte

Caleb Fan

Kevan Dedhia

Maya Sivaraman

Seth Mueller

Tradd Midgett

Caitlyn Polk

Piper Crossman

Sanya Bakshi

Vansh Misra

Vyana Rochlani

Outstanding Bill

Farhan Mohammed, Bhuvan Vemuri, Sriansh Tadikonda and Aaryav Sahai

Darsh Gupta, Ayaan Anand and Daksh Ajmera

Aaradhya Sappidi, Amber Krost, Ishana Patil and Isla Jacobson

Andrew McLean, Amogh Prasad and Vansh Misra

Source: WCS

