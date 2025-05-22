Middle, High School Students Explore Government

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Photo from WCS

WCS middle and high school students are getting an inside look at the political process through the Youth in Government Conferences this spring.

The annual events give secondary students around Tennessee the opportunity to become government officials for the day. Students create and debate bills with their peers while serving as representatives, senators, lawyers, lobbyists and more.

Ravenwood High’s Adi Yesare and Prajin Sankar received the Outstanding Advanced Brief Award. Their classmate Oluwaseyi Amosun received the Jenny Faenza Outstanding Justice Award.

Students also received awards such as Outstanding Delegate and Outstanding Bill.

At the middle school level, students competed to earn the Outstanding Delegate and Outstanding Bill distinctions.

The students who were honored at the conferences are listed below by school:

Brentwood High

Outstanding Statesperson

  • Kesh Patel
  • Gemma Romero
  • Ryan Gardocki
  • Hailey Robb
  • Michele Vincent
  • Andrew Cole
  • Dennis De Gennaro
  • Carrie Gontarek
  • Aidan Krauthamer
  • Jack Landers
  • Daniel Makar

Outstanding Bill

  • Anna Baxter Vestevich, Katelyn Verni and Raeya Chourasia
  • Daniel Joseph, JC Lee and Toben Oputa
  • Daniel Makar and Jack Landers
  • Etash Dubey, Christ Xiao and Andy Leonhard
  • Averly Nielson
  • Hailey Robb and Michele Vincent

Centennial High

Outstanding Statesperson

  • Ross Phillips

Outstanding Bill

  •  Gracen Comer and Rylee Heinz

Fairview High

Outstanding Statesperson

  • Sophia Dickson
  • Reva Patel

Outstanding Bill

  •  Aubrey Anderson, Rosi Mobley and Elle Anderson

Franklin High

Outstanding Statesperson

  • Hunter Plotkin
  • Elliott Rosenbaum
  • Parker Warf
  • George Altman
  • Aidan Ogles
  • Megan Peterson
  • Lea Adams
  • Maya Everhart
  • Katherine Koenig
  • Elyse Adams
  • William Doyle

Outstanding Bill

  • Edie Chapman
  • Gavin Murphy
  • Hayes Duke and George Altman
  • Krishna Deepak and Vache Rubenov
  • Paige Leusink and Wilder Kinzig

Nolensville High

Outstanding Bill

  • Abigail Tesfagiorgis and Jonathan Okokhere
  • Avery Montpool
  • Elgin Lenoy, Rikshwith Binosh and Junaid Usman
  • Mora Tadrous, Ava Morel and Macy Ho
  • Sean Vornhagen
  • Clark Jenkins, Brandon Brooks and Brandon Ham
  • Izabella Ramos and Jones Moynihan
  • Khushi Mand and Belle Jaeger
  • Raegan McCullough and Jacob Cunningham

Page High

Outstanding Statesperson

  • Charan Dintakurthy
  • Rian John
  • Ananya Sardesai
  • Suhail Zaheer
  • Aarushi Moturi

Outstanding Bill

  • Aarushi Moturi and Safa Mulla
  • Rian John, Suhail Zaheer and Charan Dintakurthy

Ravenwood High

Outstanding Statesperson

  • Aanya Dhawan
  • Maria Gigme
  • Andrew Sam
  • Owen Sanders
  • Luke Specht
  • Hea Ashar
  • Ava LeValle
  • Kavan Desai
  • JP Kukulka
  • Pranad Majjari
  • Peniel Ogunde
  • Aryan Chaitanya
  • Ashwika Chitreddy
  • Steven Fedorov

Outstanding Bill

  • Aanya Dhawan, Vibha Kedilaya, Yuny Kim and Jacob Shalaby
  • Aarnav Khanna, John Aston and JP Kukulka
  • Rudra Tank, Aspen Addison, Kavan Desai and Srikarthik Velugula
  • Krishna Volety and Advik Anand

Summit High

Outstanding Statesperson

  • Mia Murgas
  • Anne Marie Richards

Outstanding Bill

  • Anne Marie Richards and Mia Murgas

Brentwood Middle

Outstanding Statesperson

  • Morgan Stotz
  • Madden Jenkins
  • Abigail Kidd
  • Addie Hutcheson
  • Sushaan Chanda
  • Warner Rich

Outstanding Bill

  • Harper Hollings, Lydia Li, Quentin Sexton and Reya Kota
  • Mohina Malhotra, Maddie Hawkins, Sofia Munchoor and Maggie Stuart

Legacy Middle

Outstanding Statesperson

  • Adelaide Learned
  • Hannah Fox
  • Max Gallion
  • Harrison Lavalle
  • Ethan Hutchinson

Mill Creek Middle

Outstanding Statesperson

  • Andrew Fuller
  • Harshan Babu
  • Cristina Ngo
  • Ingrid Shonnard
  • Josh Gultnieks

Outstanding Bill

  • Zack Salvucci, Muskaan Rastogi and Kenzie Roberge
  • Mallory Wheeler, Roslyn Dooley and Kathryn Qualls

Page Middle

Outstanding Statesperson

  • Kaia Ashburn
  • Praneeth Rajaram
  • Teddy Stranch
  • Aathmikaa Krishna Uma
  • Sandhiya Muralidharan
  • Tanya Naresh
  • Neil Agarwal
  • Shrestha Panchanam
  • Akshay Karthi

Outstanding Bill

  • Keya Singh, Jessy Peethala, Kaia Ashburn and Diya Satish
  • Tanya Naresh, Sandhiya Muralidharan, Vibha Kashyap and Shreya Thatha

Sunset Middle

Outstanding Statesperson

  • Arya Kumar
  • Dea Ashar
  • Suhani Desai
  • Victoria Samaniego
  • Adhrit Khot
  • Aditya Das
  • Agam Bhatia
  • Pramod Kodali
  • Lauren Raischel
  • Naveen Mitchell
  • Eric Lim

Outstanding Bill

  • Ahmad Nofal, Mankirat Mand, Vedant Jain and Maximilian Gornik
  • Naveen Mitchell and Grayson Bartley

Thompson’s Station Middle

Outstanding Statesperson

  • Srestha Ghosh

Bill Passed

  • Srestha Ghosh, Tatum Blake and Lea Newman

Woodland Middle

Outstanding Statesperson

  • Ananya Tiyyagura
  • Ava Roshni
  • Van Henson
  • Eva Ghodasara
  • Roman McLaughlin
  • Siyona Khanna
  • Vihaan Butte
  • Caleb Fan
  • Kevan Dedhia
  • Maya Sivaraman
  • Seth Mueller
  • Tradd Midgett
  • Caitlyn Polk
  • Piper Crossman
  • Sanya Bakshi
  • Vansh Misra
  • Vyana Rochlani

Outstanding Bill

  • Farhan Mohammed, Bhuvan Vemuri, Sriansh Tadikonda and Aaryav Sahai
  • Darsh Gupta, Ayaan Anand and Daksh Ajmera
  • Aaradhya Sappidi, Amber Krost, Ishana Patil and Isla Jacobson
  • Andrew McLean, Amogh Prasad and Vansh Misra

Source: WCS
