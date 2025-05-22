Middle, High School Students Explore Government

WCS middle and high school students are getting an inside look at the political process through the Youth in Government Conferences this spring.
The annual events give secondary students around Tennessee the opportunity to become government officials for the day. Students create and debate bills with their peers while serving as representatives, senators, lawyers, lobbyists and more.
Ravenwood High’s Adi Yesare and Prajin Sankar received the Outstanding Advanced Brief Award. Their classmate Oluwaseyi Amosun received the Jenny Faenza Outstanding Justice Award.
Students also received awards such as Outstanding Delegate and Outstanding Bill.
At the middle school level, students competed to earn the Outstanding Delegate and Outstanding Bill distinctions.
The students who were honored at the conferences are listed below by school:
Brentwood High
Outstanding Statesperson
- Kesh Patel
- Gemma Romero
- Ryan Gardocki
- Hailey Robb
- Michele Vincent
- Andrew Cole
- Dennis De Gennaro
- Carrie Gontarek
- Aidan Krauthamer
- Jack Landers
- Daniel Makar
Outstanding Bill
- Anna Baxter Vestevich, Katelyn Verni and Raeya Chourasia
- Daniel Joseph, JC Lee and Toben Oputa
- Daniel Makar and Jack Landers
- Etash Dubey, Christ Xiao and Andy Leonhard
- Averly Nielson
- Hailey Robb and Michele Vincent
Centennial High
Outstanding Statesperson
- Ross Phillips
Outstanding Bill
- Gracen Comer and Rylee Heinz
Fairview High
Outstanding Statesperson
- Sophia Dickson
- Reva Patel
Outstanding Bill
- Aubrey Anderson, Rosi Mobley and Elle Anderson
Franklin High
Outstanding Statesperson
- Hunter Plotkin
- Elliott Rosenbaum
- Parker Warf
- George Altman
- Aidan Ogles
- Megan Peterson
- Lea Adams
- Maya Everhart
- Katherine Koenig
- Elyse Adams
- William Doyle
Outstanding Bill
- Edie Chapman
- Gavin Murphy
- Hayes Duke and George Altman
- Krishna Deepak and Vache Rubenov
- Paige Leusink and Wilder Kinzig
Nolensville High
Outstanding Bill
- Abigail Tesfagiorgis and Jonathan Okokhere
- Avery Montpool
- Elgin Lenoy, Rikshwith Binosh and Junaid Usman
- Mora Tadrous, Ava Morel and Macy Ho
- Sean Vornhagen
- Clark Jenkins, Brandon Brooks and Brandon Ham
- Izabella Ramos and Jones Moynihan
- Khushi Mand and Belle Jaeger
- Raegan McCullough and Jacob Cunningham
Page High
Outstanding Statesperson
- Charan Dintakurthy
- Rian John
- Ananya Sardesai
- Suhail Zaheer
- Aarushi Moturi
Outstanding Bill
- Aarushi Moturi and Safa Mulla
- Rian John, Suhail Zaheer and Charan Dintakurthy
Ravenwood High
Outstanding Statesperson
- Aanya Dhawan
- Maria Gigme
- Andrew Sam
- Owen Sanders
- Luke Specht
- Hea Ashar
- Ava LeValle
- Kavan Desai
- JP Kukulka
- Pranad Majjari
- Peniel Ogunde
- Aryan Chaitanya
- Ashwika Chitreddy
- Steven Fedorov
Outstanding Bill
- Aanya Dhawan, Vibha Kedilaya, Yuny Kim and Jacob Shalaby
- Aarnav Khanna, John Aston and JP Kukulka
- Rudra Tank, Aspen Addison, Kavan Desai and Srikarthik Velugula
- Krishna Volety and Advik Anand
Summit High
Outstanding Statesperson
- Mia Murgas
- Anne Marie Richards
Outstanding Bill
- Anne Marie Richards and Mia Murgas
Brentwood Middle
Outstanding Statesperson
- Morgan Stotz
- Madden Jenkins
- Abigail Kidd
- Addie Hutcheson
- Sushaan Chanda
- Warner Rich
Outstanding Bill
- Harper Hollings, Lydia Li, Quentin Sexton and Reya Kota
- Mohina Malhotra, Maddie Hawkins, Sofia Munchoor and Maggie Stuart
Legacy Middle
Outstanding Statesperson
- Adelaide Learned
- Hannah Fox
- Max Gallion
- Harrison Lavalle
- Ethan Hutchinson
Mill Creek Middle
Outstanding Statesperson
- Andrew Fuller
- Harshan Babu
- Cristina Ngo
- Ingrid Shonnard
- Josh Gultnieks
Outstanding Bill
- Zack Salvucci, Muskaan Rastogi and Kenzie Roberge
- Mallory Wheeler, Roslyn Dooley and Kathryn Qualls
Page Middle
Outstanding Statesperson
- Kaia Ashburn
- Praneeth Rajaram
- Teddy Stranch
- Aathmikaa Krishna Uma
- Sandhiya Muralidharan
- Tanya Naresh
- Neil Agarwal
- Shrestha Panchanam
- Akshay Karthi
Outstanding Bill
- Keya Singh, Jessy Peethala, Kaia Ashburn and Diya Satish
- Tanya Naresh, Sandhiya Muralidharan, Vibha Kashyap and Shreya Thatha
Sunset Middle
Outstanding Statesperson
- Arya Kumar
- Dea Ashar
- Suhani Desai
- Victoria Samaniego
- Adhrit Khot
- Aditya Das
- Agam Bhatia
- Pramod Kodali
- Lauren Raischel
- Naveen Mitchell
- Eric Lim
Outstanding Bill
- Ahmad Nofal, Mankirat Mand, Vedant Jain and Maximilian Gornik
- Naveen Mitchell and Grayson Bartley
Thompson’s Station Middle
Outstanding Statesperson
- Srestha Ghosh
Bill Passed
- Srestha Ghosh, Tatum Blake and Lea Newman
Woodland Middle
Outstanding Statesperson
- Ananya Tiyyagura
- Ava Roshni
- Van Henson
- Eva Ghodasara
- Roman McLaughlin
- Siyona Khanna
- Vihaan Butte
- Caleb Fan
- Kevan Dedhia
- Maya Sivaraman
- Seth Mueller
- Tradd Midgett
- Caitlyn Polk
- Piper Crossman
- Sanya Bakshi
- Vansh Misra
- Vyana Rochlani
Outstanding Bill
- Farhan Mohammed, Bhuvan Vemuri, Sriansh Tadikonda and Aaryav Sahai
- Darsh Gupta, Ayaan Anand and Daksh Ajmera
- Aaradhya Sappidi, Amber Krost, Ishana Patil and Isla Jacobson
- Andrew McLean, Amogh Prasad and Vansh Misra
