Middle Eight is Becoming a Battle Between Preservation and Futurism

Franklin is known as a quaint city with a historic downtown filled with unique shops and cafes serving great Southern cuisine. As the historic downtown has grown, more and more new buildings are being added and old ones torn down. Some see it as progress, as long as the new buildings keep the vintage feel, others see it as the destruction of old Franklin and the loss of any control over the preservation of what has long been Franklin’s strength, keeping a sense of its history.

A perfect example of this battle is the development called “The Middle Eight.” Many see it as enhancing Franklin’s growth and connecting old downtown with the developing “Factory District,” which is a growing area for the arts with the building of the new theater for Studio Tenn along with the remodeling of The Factory. Others see it as the breaking of zoning rules regarding density, architecture and building height.

Tonight, July 31, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County is hosting a free community forum at The Franklin Theatre from 6pm – 8pm to discuss preservation and The Middle Eight’s potential impact on Franklin’s historic district.

In June, representatives for The Middle Eight project made a plea to the zoning commission to keep their building plans at 57 feet, which is approximately four feet higher than the 30-inch difference between Jamison Station and The Middle Eight height that the Historic Zoning Commission approved.

The height difference comes from questions about the true height of Jamison Station. Franklin has some strict regulations about the step-down between buildings in the historic area, and The Middle Eight plans no longer conform to the regulations as new measurements for the Jamison Building have emerged.

Another concern is the density of the buildings. Truland, the development company, has presented a concept that includes 21 townhomes and single-family homes, 45 large apartment units and penthouses, 103 mid-size apartments and 106 smaller apartments. The developers hope that the smaller units will address some of the affordable housing needs of young professionals who want to live in the vibrant downtown area within walking distance of their living space.

“Stop The Middle Eight,” a group of about 1,000 people who live in the area, is not happy about the density of the development. The proposed 275 units will sit on 7.2 acres, which means that there will be more than 38 units per acre. Even denser actually, as developers are planning 50% open space.

The Heritage Society also has concerns about the development. They are concerned that by changing the zoning of the land upon which it will sit, the National Historic Register designation will be removed from Truett House. Truett House is the home of the McKeehans, who are the developers of The Middle Eight. There will be a 75-foot buffer between the home and the development.

WKRN News Channel 2 received a statement in response to the concern about the historic designation. It said, “After the Heritage Foundation raised concerns that the national historic registry listing of the house could be affected by the development of The Middle Eight, the McKeehans reached out to the State Historic Preservation office. The office confirmed the land’s development behind the Truett House will not affect its listing.”

The McKeehans also stated to Channel 2, “As long as it does not interfere with the house’s historical significance, which is based on its architectural features, [the development] will not affect its listing. In no way will The Middle Eight development affect the Alpheus Truett house or its prominent position on Franklin Road.”

Both “Stop The Middle Eight” and the Heritage Society are also opposed to the look of the new development. These groups feel that its architectural character is inappropriate to the historic design guidelines set for the Franklin Road Historic District. However, Toby and Amanda McKeehan and their business partner, Charles Rulick, the owners of the development company Trueland, say that they have been working with the City of Franklin staff from the beginning to make sure that they have been following all of the Zoning and Envision Franklin rules and regulations for the area.

The McKeenan’s property was even identified in Envision Franklin as a prime location for multi-family housing, and as a bridge between downtown and the developing area around The Factory and Harlinsdale Farm.

In spite of the opposition, this week the Historic Zoning Commission approved the plans, and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen have approved the zoning change of the land, but there are a number of other approvals that must be received before the development can move forward.

Concerned parties are still trying to get the scope and architecture of the development modified, they want less density and more of a historic look to the area.

If things continue moving forward, The Middle Eight is expected to break ground in the summer of 2024, with completion occurring in 2026.

Forum info: tonight, July 31, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County is hosting a free community forum at The Franklin Theatre from 6pm – 8pm to discuss preservation and The Middle Eight’s potential impact on Franklin’s historic district. The forum features world-class preservationists including George W. McDaniel, PhD, one of the most acclaimed preservations in the country and the Executive Director Emeritus of historic Drayton Hall, outside of Charleston.

