Mickey Guyton and Husband Welcome a Baby Boy

Country artist Mickey Guyton is a new mom.

Guyton and her husband, Grany Savoy shared the news of the arrival of their son.

Via Instagram, Guyton shared, “The hardest and most beautiful thing I have ever done. Welcome to the world Grayson! Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning. – Psalm 30:5”

Guyton shared the news of her pregnancy back in August via Instagram. Stating,”Even in times of darkness, like the ones we as a society find ourselves in today, God always finds a way to shine His light on the beautiful side of life, like the miracle of life itself. I’m so excited to announce that I’m having a baby! My life completely changed in an instant. Literally nothing else matters. I’m so excited and terrified all at the same time. I have no idea what I am doing but am so thankful that God chose me to be this baby’s mom.”

In 2020, Guyton celebrated her historic GRAMMY nomination as the first Black female solo artist to earn a nomination in a country category (Best Country Solo Performance) for her powerful song “Black Like Me.” She also made history as the first solo Black female country artist to perform on the ACM Awards.

