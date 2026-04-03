Mickey & Friends Reimagine Disney Songs with Country Artists

Disney announced an all-new country EP titled Main Street Country, bringing together award‑winning artists to reimagine iconic Disney songs through a genre rooted in storytelling, heart, and emotional connection.

Main Street Country, releasing April 3 on Walt Disney Records, is the latest in the Mickey & Friends music series featuring several of the genre’s biggest stars, including Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, Restless Road, Dasha, Maddie & Tae, and BRELAND. Revealed today was the original cover art for the album, featuring Mickey & Friends in a new country style, as well as the incredible track list featuring beloved songs that reflect the heart of Disney.

“Our whole family is captivated by the magic of Disney and we go every year for our daughter Kingsley’s birthday,” shares Kane Brown. “It truly is a dream come true for Kane and I to sing ‘Beauty & The Beast’ together and to be part of such an amazing legacy,” shares Katelyn Brown.

Walt Disney Records’ Main Street Country track list includes:

“Beauty and the Beast” from Beauty and the Beast (1991) by Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown — An elegant reimagining of the Grammy®, Oscar®, and Golden Globe® award‑winning ballad from the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, highlighting the enduring power of love woven throughout the song through the duo’s heartfelt and intimate performance.

“The Climb” from Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009) by Restless Road — Originally performed by Disney Legend Miley Cyrus, the trio delivers a heartfelt rendition of the beloved anthem with rich harmonies and emotional storytelling, inspiring fans to keep moving forward and embrace the journey.

“She’s So Gone” from Lemonade Mouth (2011) by Dasha — Bringing her own voice and modern country storytelling to the fan‑favorite song from the Disney Channel Original Movie, Dasha delivers an empowering performance that encourages listeners to be brave and celebrate who they are.

“You’ll Be in My Heart” from Tarzan (1999) by Maddie & Tae — Originally performed by Disney Legend Phil Collins, the duo offers a warm and emotionally resonant interpretation of the song that pulls at the heartstrings, telling this story in a way that feels true to country music while honoring a song that spent 19 weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart.

“Go the Distance” from Hercules (1997) by BRELAND — A classic melody infused with a country twist, BRELAND reintroduces the beloved song from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film in a way listeners will instantly recognize and stays true to the heart, determination, and purpose at the core of the song that originally reached #1 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart and #24 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

“Getting to sing one of our favorite Disney songs feels like coming full circle for us,” said Maddie Font and Tae Kerr. “We grew up on these soundtracks, so to be able to contribute to Disney’s legacy is surreal. And knowing this is one of our final releases together as Maddie & Tae makes it even more meaningful. It feels like we’re honoring the little girls we were, and the magical journey we’ve been on together.”

Mickey Mouse and his friends Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Goofy are enthusiastic fans of country music and are excited to bring an EP that blends nostalgia with a modern country twist. As cultural icons long intertwined with music and popular culture, Mickey & Friends continue to show their fandom for music with Main Street Country.

“I think ‘She’s So Gone’ is one of the most iconic songs to come out of Disney Channel,” declares Dasha. “I remember watching Lemonade Mouth for the first time and the whole movie had me plotting how I was going to reinvent myself before school the next day. This track really captures that moment when women find themselves and boldly show the world who they are. I’m so excited to share this with a new generation and remind them that they can reinvent themselves and be exactly who they want to be.”

This EP is another expression of how Mickey & Friends continue to show up in mainstream culture. Much like how fans got to celebrate racing, entertainment, and fashion through the Formula 1® “Fuel the Magic” campaign, Mickey and his friends are now celebrating their love for country music and making sure Disney fans come along for the ride by bringing together award-winning artists who love to tell meaningful stories through music.

“Being part of Main Street Country feels like stepping into a story we grew up believing in,” shares Restless Road members Zach Beeken, Garrett Nichols, and Colton Pack. “We’ve always chased songs that feel honest, hopeful, and rooted in real life—and we couldn’t imagine a better one than ‘The Climb.’ Bringing our sound into the world of Disney that celebrates imagination, family, and timeless storytelling is surreal in the best way. It’s an incredible honor to represent country music in a space that reaches so many ears and hearts.”

Mutually rooted in the tradition of storytelling, country music and Disney are a magical musical collaboration. Mickey Mouse has a long history with western and Americana culture, dating back to early animated shorts and continuing through themed appearances and costumes across Disney Parks.

“I grew up a bona fide Disney kid, and as the child of two gospel singers, the Hercules soundtrack always really spoke to me,” shares BRELAND. “Getting to create some of that same Disney magic that shaped my childhood while recording ‘Go the Distance’ with a live string section is easily one of the most special things I’ve done as an artist.”

Starting today, music fans can pre-save the EP HERE.

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