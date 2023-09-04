Michigan State and Tennessee to Play Charity Basketball Game to Benefit Maui Wildfire Relief

August 30, 2023 – The Tennessee basketball team will travel to Michigan State for a charity exhibition game on Sunday, Oct. 29, at MSU’s Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.

All proceeds from the game will be donated to the Hawai’i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund, providing financial resources to the relief efforts from the devastating Maui wildfires.

Earlier this week, college basketball writers CJ Moore and Sam Vecenie from The Athletic ranked Tennessee No. 5 and MSU No. 6 nationally in their preseason top 25.

“The Maui Invitational and the city of Lahaina have always held a special place in my heart,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said. “The images we’ve all seen and the stories we’ve heard following the wildfires have touched so many of us in the college basketball world and I know that our thoughts and prayers are with all of those who have been affected.

“We’ve had plans to scrimmage Rick’s team since last Fall, and we spoke about what we could do to help and honor the city of Lahaina and the people there who are in need. I’m hopeful that our Spartan family will pack the Breslin Center for what will be a great game, but will have an even greater mission, and that’s to help the Lahaina community as much as we can.”

The Volunteers—who are one of eight teams in this year’s Maui Invitational field—have played in the event three times, competing at Lahaina Civic Center in 2004, 2011 and 2016. Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes has taken his teams to Maui five times previously, including that 2016 trip with the Vols.

“First, I appreciate coach Izzo and Michigan State for hosting this game, which will benefit a community that means so much to the world of college basketball,” Barnes said. “While we certainly need to continue to pray for the families in Maui who have been impacted, this benefit game will enable us to offer tangible support toward the restoration of Maui and its beautiful spirit.”

Further details, including ticket information and tipoff time, will be announced at a later date.

Source: UT Sports

