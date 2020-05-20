



On the heels of his single “Waymaker” going #1 on Billboard’s Christian Airplay Chart, iconic singer and songwriter Michael W. Smith has announced he will be headlining a drive-in concert at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center in Franklin, TN on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Since the pandemic began, Smith has stayed connected with his fans by hosting “Worship Around the World” weekly through social media to millions of viewers, but he is ecstatic to perform with his full band in front of a live audience again.

“This is going to be a fun night. I am so excited to see everyone, perform and lead worship in person again,” Smith says. “I just think it is going to be so unique, a night we will all remember.”

Tickets are $40 per vehicle. A part of the night will be dedicated to benefit Rocketown and help support their mission, as well as their ongoing tornado and COVID-19 relief efforts.

Fans will be able to watch the performance from the safety and comfort of their cars, with concert audio available on a designated FM radio channel. LED screens will be mounted as well, to ensure optimal viewing of the show from the stage.

The Michael W. Smith Worship Drive-In Concert will start at 7:00pm CST with gates opening at 5:00pm CST.

The following day the Williamson County Ag Expo Center will host “Beyond Our Walls” a drive-in Worship led by Grace Chapel Church’s senior pastor Steve Berger again. Their last worship hosted over 4,000 vehicles.

More information is available at: www.michaelwsmith.com/WORSHIP

Tickets are available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/michael-w-smith-worship-the-drive-in-concert-tickets-105812401742 or in person the night of the event.



