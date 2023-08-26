Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Announces New Hires and Promotion

With the continuous rise in passenger volume and operations, the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) announced its newest team members, Floyd Munn and Destiney Williams. Additionally, MNAA’s Melissa Ting has been promoted and will lead the Environmental and Safety initiatives in the Maintenance Department.

“I would like to welcome Floyd and Destiney to the BNA family, as well as congratulate Melissa on her promotion,” said Doug Kreulen, President and CEO of Nashville International Airport. “Each of them brings a wealth of experience and skill to their new roles. We are counting on their leadership and talent to maintain our upward trajectory while also surpassing the expectations of our travelers.”

Floyd Munn – Director, Business Diversity Development

Floyd Munn joins MNAA as the Directory of Business Diversity Development. He previously served as Program Assistant for compliance with the City of Phoenix and Certification Manager at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Munn’s educational achievements include a Bachelor of Science degree from Middle Tennessee State University, a Juris Doctor (JD) degree from Southern University Law Center, and a Master of Laws (LL.M.) from American University Washington College of Law.

Destiney Williams – Director, Procurement and Inventory

Bringing close to a decade of experience and a diverse procurement background, Destiney Williams steps into her role as the Director of Procurement and Inventory. Previously, she served as the Executive Director of Procurement for a federal government contractor, where she worked closely with the Department of Labor and Job Corps. She also served as a Purchasing Manager for The City of Jackson, Mississippi, assisting staff and colleagues with the procurement process and implementation of procurement policies and procedures. Williams received her Bachelor of Business Administration Degree at Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi.

Additionally, MNAA employee Melissa Ting was promoted and will move from the Law Department to the Maintenance Department.

Melissa Ting – Director, Maintenance Services, Environmental and Safety

Melissa Ting joined the MNAA team in February 2022 as a Paralegal in the Law Department. Her background consists of more than 20 years of Litigation Paralegal and contract compliance experience. Prior to joining MNAA, Melissa worked as a Senior Paralegal for Blank Rome, an Am Law 100 firm with 14 offices and more than 650 attorneys and principals who provide a full range of legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Melissa obtained her bachelor’s degree from the University of Hawaii and her Paralegal Certificate from the University of California, Los Angeles.

