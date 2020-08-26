Metro School to Continue Virtual Learning For Most Students Until Oct 12

Metro Schools will remain virtual for most students until October 12 and the district will seek to phase-in students returning to the classroom after the fall break if conditions allow.

“We want to allow students to return to the classroom as soon as possible,” said Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of Schools. “While Nashville has made some important progress in slowing the spread of COVID, the number of cases and the experiences of other districts around the state indicate it is too soon to safely expand in-person learning to all our students at this time.”

MNPS will be inviting a small population of students with disabilities to return to school prior to the fall break, with the goal of bringing back students in a phased-in approach in the second quarter, prioritizing the younger learners first, if the city continues to make progress in slowing and stopping the spread of COVID-19 throughout the community.

Families will continue to have the option to remain all virtual through the end of the year, and decisions and announcements about when it will be safe to start phasing students back in will be made prior to the start of fall break.

EXTRACURRICULAR ACTIVITIES AND PERFORMANCES

Extracurricular competitions and performances are postponed until further notice. While MNPS remains virtual, all extracurricular competitions and performances will be postponed until further notice.

“The risk is too high for in-person events right now, but we hope to work creatively with our principals, coaches, directors and other partners to find safe ways to allow our students to compete and perform to showcase and hone their talents,” states a press release.

STUDENTS CAN CHOOSE VIRTUAL LEARNING

Families will continue to have the option to stay in virtual learning through the end of the school year. As MNPS gets closer to bringing students back for on campus learning, families will be asked to officially declare their intent so schools can develop schedules that align students with staff in either the virtual or face-to-face setting.