Metro Police Share Downtown Nashville Traffic Plan for Taylor Swift Concerts

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Metro Police

This weekend, downtown Nashville is expected to see an increase in visitors and traffic as a host of events are taking place. From Vanderbilt, Belmont and TSU graduations, Ascend Amphitheater concert, Craft Brewers convention at Music City Center, and of course the Taylor Swift concerts at Nissan, it is going to be a very busy weekend in Nashville.

In a social media post, Metro Nashville Police stated, “This weekend is a huge one in Nashville! Swifties from near and far will be here for THREE sold out shows. You going, or planning to enjoy downtown on Friday, Saturday or Sunday? Please check out this message about all the things!”

Watch the video from Metro Police about the traffic plan for Taylor Swift’s Nissan Stadium concerts.

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman

