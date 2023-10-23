Metro Police Chief’s Son Wanted After Two Officers Shot in La Vergne

October 23, 2023 – A suspect remains on the run after two LaVergne Police officers were shot at Stones River Road and Lake Forest Drive on Saturday evening.

Multiple agencies are searching for the suspected shooter who is also Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake’s son, 38-year-old John C. Drake Jr.

LaVergne Police issued a shelter in place after an active threat involving Drake took place around 3 p.m. According to police, two officers were involved in a struggle with the man who then pulled fired shots at the officers, injuring them both.

Both officers, identified as Officer Ashely Boleyjack and Officer Gregory Kern, has since been released from the hospital.

Drake fled the scene following the shooting and was later place on TBI’s most wanted list. He was last seen wearing black hat, black shirt and green or gray pants lay seen in the area of Stones River Road.

Fugitive John Drake, Jr., has been added to the TBI #TNMostWanted list. Drake is wanted by the TBI for two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND w/info. pic.twitter.com/i5wxL7vJnx — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 22, 2023

The following is a statement from Chief John Drake concerning the shooting of the two La Vergne police officers:

“I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn that my estranged son, with whom I have had very minimal contact over many years, is the suspect in this afternoon’s shooting of the two La Vergne police officers. My thoughts and prayers are with the two officers, who I understand are now in stable condition at Vanderbilt.

Despite my efforts and guidance in the early and teenage years, my son, John Drake Jr., now 38-years-old, resorted to years of criminal activity and is a convicted felon. He has not been a part of my life for quite some time. He now needs to be found and held accountable for his actions today. I hope that anyone who sees him or has information about him will contact law enforcement immediately.”

If you have any information, you are urged to call LaVergne Police at 615-793-7744 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

MORE CRIME NEWS