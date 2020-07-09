



Multiple sources report that Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) will start remotely for all students this August.

A news conference is scheduled for 1pm on Thursday, July 9th in which more details will be announced. This conference will be live streamed on the Metro Schools Facebook page.

In a July 2 statement, MNPS Director Dr. Adrienne Battle said “Our goal has been to offer in-person classes and virtual options for those families who want it, but we will also be prepared for the possibility that in-person classes can’t happen at the start of the school year due to COVID-19. Whichever scenario we are in, offering a rigorous, high-quality education with explicit expectations and requirements is a non-negotiable. We plan to do so in a way that addresses the social-emotional needs of our students and recognizes the difficulty and challenges that these times have presented to our families and staff.”

Today, July 9, Metro Public Health Department (MPHD) officials announced a total of 13,440 cases (both confirmed and probable), an increase of 688 in the past 24 hours.

172 of the 688 new cases date back to late June. MPHD is now working with a new lab and expects to eliminate or significantly reduce future reporting delays.



